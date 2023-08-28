While most residents of Dubai may not know the famous voice behind major brands, they have most certainly heard Haffar. As the voice of the region’s leading brands like Emirates, Majid al Futtaim Group, Etisalat and now, Service My Car, Haffar is also the voice of Dubai Metro and Dubai Expo 2020. His prowess as a voice-over artist and a musician, and his work with the region’s biggest brands and entities has rightfully earned him the moniker of being The Voice of Dubai.

“As someone who’s heavily involved with the UAE’s media culture, I like to partner with brands that embody the country’s spirit of ease, safety and convenience. When it comes to an industry like automotive maintenance, Service My Car has been at the forefront of offering those values. As they’ve always been innovative with their marketing and branding strategies, I’m excited to work with them on their newly established sonic branch, and help execute their radio and digital campaigns,” says Haffar.

For Service My Car, the forging of a sonic branding identity and radio-focused marketing strategies comes on the back of successive years of a digital and OOH-focused marketing approach. Service My Car had, as recently as last year, strategically placed billboards in target areas with the most traffic. “We’ve always been innovative with our marketing strategies and evolved from a focus on digital marketing, to OOH advertising, and now we’re keen to explore the branch of sonic branding and advertising. After carefully considering how our customers identify with us, we believe that adding Ahmad’s sonic touch to our prominent and easily recognisable brand will take Service My Car to new heights,” says Ozair Puda, Founder and CEO, Service My Car.

By partnering with Haffar, The Voice of Dubai, Service My Car promises everyone to look forward to a new sonic branding identity that will be annoying but catchy at the same time and a radio-focused marketing approach for the near future.