Sanipex Group, the leading global supplier of luxury lifestyle living solutions, proudly showcases its extensive range of design-led kitchen appliances and indoor and outdoor cooking and refrigeration. Offering renowned European brands and first-rate services, the company presents a one-stop shop for exceptional kitchen options, inside and out.
Post-pandemic, the demand for high-quality kitchen products has surged, reflecting a renewed passion for cooking and baking. To meet demand, Sanipex Group caters to homeowners’ unique preferences, featuring renowned Italian brands known for their expertise and craftsmanship. From the timeless elegance of Fulgor to the cutting-edge ventilation solutions by Faber, the comprehensive built-in offerings of Bystro, the luxury refrigeration options from Fhiaba, and the culinary excellence and design aesthetic of Lofra, these appliances enhance the cooking experience and elevate the aesthetics of any kitchen.
Dedicated to customer satisfaction, the company offers outstanding after-sales service, including installation, spare parts supply, and maintenance. Transparency is ensured with their professional in-house chef, Billy, who conducts live demonstrations in the showrooms for clients to experience appliances firsthand. Additionally, with $50 million stock in their Jebel Ali Global Distribution Centre, customers can receive their products when they want them.
Sanipex Group’s diverse range of luxury porcelain slabs redefine kitchen solutions for indoor and outdoor spaces. Catering to a wide range of projects, these slabs are precision cut by skilled artisans into one-of-a-kind, bespoke creations. With a state-of-the-art Slab Fabrication Facility in Jebel Ali, the company ensures timely delivery to the most demanding schedules. These durable and on-trend nature-inspired porcelain slabs can be crafted into custom designed basins, breakfast bars, and BBQ and kitchen counters.
Sanipex Group empowers clients to create functional, stylish, and innovative kitchens that inspire culinary creativity and sublime hosting. For more information about Sanipex Group and for upcoming promotions this Eid Al Adha, visit Sanipexgroup.com.