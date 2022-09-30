Smart home automation was hailed as the next big thing more than a decade ago and is much the reality today. How is Ring helping disrupt this space through its product and service portfolio?

At Ring, our mission is to make neighbourhoods safer and we strive to give our customers the peace of mind that comes from knowing their homes are more secure. Home security should be accessible and intuitive, and users should be able to tailor the experience to what best fits their needs. Ring re-imagined the doorbell in 2013 so consumers could respond – using their smartphone – to whoever is at their front door, at any time and from anywhere in the world.

Today, Ring’s ever-growing product line-up includes Video Doorbells, Indoor and Outdoor Security Cameras, and the Ring Alarm System, as well as accessories and add-ons to meet all home security requirements. Over the past few years, Ring has evolved into a full line of affordable whole-home security products, allowing our customers to create a kind of ‘Ring of Security’ around their homes.

You can see who’s at your door from anywhere with Ring Video Doorbells; add smart security indoors or outdoors with Ring Security Cameras; or put flexible, DIY security in your hands with Ring Alarm. Plus, you can connect all your Ring devices together in the free Ring app. For example,when the Alarm is triggered, you can choose to automatically activate all your cameras to begin capturing video, even if they do not detect motion.

We continue to innovate and provide easy-to-use solutions that help our customers protect what matters most, while keeping privacy, security and user control front and centre, with features like Privacy Zones, Audio Toggle and Control Centre, a dedicated section of the Ring app, where users can view and manage their privacy and security settings.

What are your regional expansion plans for Ring over the next five years?