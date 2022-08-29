As the summer break comes to a close and students go back to school, smart security is a great way to keep your family safe and connected over the day. Whether your children are returning to school in person or online, with Ring, you can stay connected to what is occurring at home, no matter where you are.
Never miss a moment
With devices such as the Video Doorbell Wired and Video Doorbell 4, you can send your kids off and welcome them home from school from wherever you are. If you’re still in the office or on your way home from picking up groceries, all you need is the Ring app on your phone to check in! Get real-time notifications when someone knocks on your door, allowing you to see, hear, and say hi to your kids as soon as they get back from school. With features such as Live Video and Two-Way Talk, no more wondering when they’ve reached home or waiting for a phone call to hear about their day.
Peace of mind at all times
After a long day of school and finishing their homework, kids are eager to play outside as the evenings become cooler. Some parents, however, have longer working hours and might be busy. With smart deals on smart cameras, you can secure every nook and cranny of your house, inside and out, at all times of the day. All indoor and outdoor Ring Security Cameras are equipped with 1080p HD Video or higher, as well as Night Vision, allowing working parents to monitor their home and yard whenever they want from wherever they are.
Ring provides the perfect back-to-school offering for you and your family, whether you’re searching for adaptable and flexible safety with options such as the Stick Up Cam Battery or Indoor Cam, or after-dark outdoor visibility with ultra-bright LED lighting from the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro or the Spotlight Cam Battery.
Don’t worry about charging these outdoor devices. Ring Solar Panels allow you to supercharge your Spotlight Cam and Stick Up Cam Battery — get non-stop power from a few hours of direct sunlight.
Top of the class security
Enhance your home protection with the Ring Alarm Security Kits. The Ring Alarm instantly alerts you with a notification whenever any part of the system is triggered — if motion is detected such as someone entering a room or opening a window. Check your Ring app to verify whether it’s simply your child coming home early from school, or something more serious.
On your way out to drop off/pick up the kids but forgot to set your alarm? Not an issue — arm or disarm your Ring Alarm directly from the app. The best part? Sync all your Ring devices to the app and monitor them from one simple dashboard.
Start the school year with security and peace of mind. Enjoy the convenience of versatile, whole-home security now. Protect the people you care about all year long with smart savings of up to 29 per cent on selected Ring devices. Learn more at https://www.amazon.ae/b?ie=UTF8&node=16481377031