Peace of mind at all times

After a long day of school and finishing their homework, kids are eager to play outside as the evenings become cooler. Some parents, however, have longer working hours and might be busy. With smart deals on smart cameras, you can secure every nook and cranny of your house, inside and out, at all times of the day. All indoor and outdoor Ring Security Cameras are equipped with 1080p HD Video or higher, as well as Night Vision, allowing working parents to monitor their home and yard whenever they want from wherever they are.

Image Credit: Supplied

Ring provides the perfect back-to-school offering for you and your family, whether you’re searching for adaptable and flexible safety with options such as the Stick Up Cam Battery or Indoor Cam, or after-dark outdoor visibility with ultra-bright LED lighting from the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro or the Spotlight Cam Battery.

Don’t worry about charging these outdoor devices. Ring Solar Panels allow you to supercharge your Spotlight Cam and Stick Up Cam Battery — get non-stop power from a few hours of direct sunlight.

Top of the class security

Enhance your home protection with the Ring Alarm Security Kits. The Ring Alarm instantly alerts you with a notification whenever any part of the system is triggered — if motion is detected such as someone entering a room or opening a window. Check your Ring app to verify whether it’s simply your child coming home early from school, or something more serious.

On your way out to drop off/pick up the kids but forgot to set your alarm? Not an issue — arm or disarm your Ring Alarm directly from the app. The best part? Sync all your Ring devices to the app and monitor them from one simple dashboard.