As love takes centre stage this Valentine’s Day, Wonderdays is revolutionising the art of gift-giving in the UAE with its extraordinary experiences. The renowned provider of experience gifts has curated a selection of enchanting options, marking a departure from traditional presents.
Wonderdays is leading the charge in redefining gifting by emphasising the value of experiences. The Valentine’s gift box from Wonderdays is a testament to this approach, offering a carefully curated selection of 60 unique experiences across various categories, including Days Out, Adventure, Spa & Beauty, and more.
A standout in their Valentine’s collection is the hot air balloon gift box for two, with flowers and chocolates. This exclusive package combines the romance of a hot air balloon ride with the classic touch of chocolates and flowers, promising an unforgettable adventure for couples looking to elevate their celebration
What sets Wonderdays apart is the flexibility it offers to gift recipients. The Valentine’s gift box allows the recipient to choose from any of the 60 experiences, ensuring a personalised touch to their celebration. Moreover, the best part of these gifts is that they come with open-dated vouchers, allowing recipients to redeem them at their convenience anytime within the next 12 months.
“Valentine’s Day holds significant importance for the UAE’s retail sector, sparking a surge in demand as residents seek meaningful gifts. At Wonderdays, we anticipate a notable increase in the purchase of experience gifts,” says Kashif Abbas, CEO, Wonderdays, adding, “We prioritise experience gifts over material items, as shared moments create lasting memories, aligning with our belief in celebrating love’s power and togetherness. Choosing our product adds a personal touch, allowing couples to create cherished memories beyond the ordinary, perfectly in line with the spirit of Valentine’s Day.”
The extensive range of experience gifts, including staycations, gourmet delights, and spa retreats, offers a perfect gifting solution for any celebration, solidifying Wonderdays as a go-to destination for thoughtful and unique presents.
To make these experiences accessible to all, Wonderdays has expanded its retail presence to Virgin Megastores across the UAE. Customers can conveniently explore and purchase these delightful gifts in-store. Alternatively, for those who prefer the ease of online shopping, Wonderdays offers a seamless experience through their website, www.wonderdays.ae
This Valentine’s Day, let Wonderdays redefine your expression of love. Move beyond the ordinary and gift the extraordinary, creating moments that will be cherished for a lifetime.