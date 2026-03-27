Rain-induced breakouts and frizzy hair in the UAE? 10 expert-backed ways to keep both safe

During the rainy season, humidity levels rise, which naturally increases oil production in your skin. This extra oil can mix with sweat, dirt, and pollutants in the air, leading to clogged pores, blackheads, and acne flare-ups. Simply scrubbing harder or using harsh soaps might seem like a solution, but it can actually strip the skin of its natural oils. This triggers your skin to produce even more oil, creating a vicious cycle of greasiness and breakouts.