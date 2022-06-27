Rasasi Perfumes, a fragrance industry pioneer becomes the first brand in the region to launch a 100 per cent alcohol-free collection of hair mists. The water-infused hair fragrances, Jadelah, Shabebah and Khoslat Almas; introduce fresh and zesty combinations of contemporary notes along with nourishing essentials that keep the hair hydrated and nourished all day long.
The launch of Rasasi hair mists, comes in the wake of increasing demand for hair fragrances that combine the convenience of use with other benefits.
For Rasasi, the focus has always been to marry safety with the advantages of daily nourishment. The new range is aimed to bring to the customer a product line that not only smells heavenly but is 100 per cent safe and incorporates the benefits of a good haircare ritual.
The products can be used with full confidence, without fear of any hair damage, day after day. Rasasi’s water-infused, alcohol-free blend of botanicals come packed with rich essential oils such as camelia oil and argan oil, pure aloe vera and vitamin E — ingredients that are known to hydrate, detangle and nurture the hair from within, giving it a look of health and vitality.
Jadelah hair mist opens on notes of raspberry, rose and pink pepper followed by a brilliant floral bouquet of patchouli, magnolia, jasmine, and lily-of-the-valley. The fragrance meanders through sensuous notes of amber, vanilla, musk, cedarwood and sandalwood, creating a perfect trail that that keeps blooming through the day.
Shabebah is a creamy white floral fragrance lifted with the natural essence of sandalwood and encased in a pure cloud of musk and essential rose oils. The fragrance opens on zesty citrusy and fruity notes of tangerine, mandarin, bergamot, red berries and peach, followed by a complex blend of white florals at the heart including jasmine sambac, lily-of-the-valley, freesia, ylang-ylang, rose and plum. The creamy earthy base of sandalwood, amber, vanilla and musk lends deep sensuality to this warm and fresh scent.
Khoslat Almas is built around the contrast between a bouquet of white flowers and intense earthy notes. The mist perfectly synergies fresh notes of bergamot, pear, apple and ylang-ylang with a floral bouquet that pulsates with the earthy and woody facets of vetiver and patchouli, tempered by musk and amber; fashioning a timeless, modern feminine scent that appeals to one and all.
Priced at Dh95 for 125ml