Travelling opens your eyes to many new experiences and learning opportunities

Image Credit:

Whether you like travelling solo, with friends and family or your significant other, it is undeniable that we must break our routines every once in a while.

Whether you travel for the sights and sounds, shopping and entertainment or food, there is something for everyone.

However, travelling is much more than just a fun past time. There is a lot to gain from exploring other places.

Travelling helps you learn more about other cultures.

Handout picture relased on June 19, 2019 by the Center of Dynamic Investigation of High Latituted Marine Ecosystems (IDEAL) showing the Fiordo Pia on the Beagle Channel, southern Chile. The melting of glaciers also reduces the production of phytoplankton, key organisms in the food chains, according to a study carried out by IDEAL in the Beagle Channel, Chilean Patagonia. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / IDEAL / Ricardo GIESECKE " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / IDEAL Research Centre / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / IDEAL / Ricardo GIESECKE " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS Image Credit: AFP

When you travel to different countries you get the opportunity to interact with people of other cultures and ethnic backgrounds, this makes you respect them more.

When you visit multi-cultural countries like UAE or Canada for example, you get to see the advantages such as, increase in productivity and openness of the society due to different cultures co-existing with each other in harmony.

The historic town of Dubrovnik, one of the most famous tourist destinations in the Mediterranean Sea, from Srt mountain on a beautiful sunny day in summer, Dalmatia, Croatia Image Credit: Supplied

You also get exposed to other cuisines and lifestyles different from the ones at home. This exposure helps improve knowledge and understanding of the world.

Travelling gives us experience.

When you travel, you end up learning a lot of skills on the go, based on the different circumstances and situations you encounter, which are different from the ones that you are used to on a daily basis.

You develop quick thinking and decision-making skills.

Travelling creates opportunities

Whether you end up moving somewhere for a better job, or to get a better education, a world of possibilities open up when you travel.

A man rides the chair lift at the ski resort in Malam Jabba, Pakistan February 7, 2017. Portugal this month declared Pakistan safe for travel, while France has also relaxed its advisory on travel to the South Asian nation. Image Credit: Reuters

You are able to get access to bigger economies and job markets, grow your social network and even migrate to increase your standard of living through travelling.

Travelling teaches you that there’s more to life than money. Although there is a common misconception that travelling is a luxury only reserved for the wealthy, this is not the case.

There are different countries that fit different financial capacities.

Seapoint in Cape Town, South Africa. Cape Town is South Africa's tourist capital with record numbers of visitors expected for the 2010 Fifa World Cup. Yesterday marked the start of the 100-day countdown to the World Cup, which will run from June 11 to July 11. Image Credit: EPA

You don’t always need to go to a popular holiday destination to get a wholesome experience. We learn important qualities such as humility and sensitivity.

Travelling creates beautiful stories and memories. Travelling leaves you with this intangible feeling that shapes your character and helps you find a greater purpose like no other making it one of the most subjective experiences in the world.

The souvenirs that we collect are often metaphors that signify how travelling is going to change our lives and perspectives.

Therefore, we must use the medium of travel to gain the most out of life and embark on wonderful journeys that will create stories worth remembering.