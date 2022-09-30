Niranj Sangal

As a leading industry player, what are the unique payment solutions that OMA Emirates provides its clients?

OMA Emirates is a technology-centric company, committed to providing solutions in the area of BFSI and digital banking. We provide services designed to deliver a seamless customer experience. Established as the number one service provider for the payment industry in the EMEA and Asia region, OMA Emirates also provides value-added services such as e-remittance, e-vouchers, e-wallet solution, loyalty application, and various other services. We have been working on cutting edge and innovative solutions such as SoftPOS. At OMA, we develop all our solutions in-house with a developer team of over 60 resources across our Middle East and Asia offices.

How has the payments sector evolved in the last decade and where do you see the next growth avenue for it in the next couple of years?

We took a leap in moving ahead with an Android-based platform from a traditional platform, where we once again developed our own hardware and supporting software. Along with Android payment application, OMA Store was a platform developed for business applications with a seamless integration for payments. Single hardware device serves multiple purposes over payment functionality.