If you have been prescribed an adrenaline auto-injector, speak to your doctor or allergy specialist about when and how to use it, and make sure you have a personalised emergency action plan. If you or your child develops symptoms suggestive of a severe allergic reaction or anaphylaxis, seek emergency medical help immediately. If an adrenaline auto-injector has been prescribed and is available, it should be used according to the person's emergency action plan rather than waiting for symptoms to become more severe.