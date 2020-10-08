The Naruto and Boruto limited editions are inspired by the anime series Image Credit: Supplied

The entry-level Seiko 5 Sports collection continues to lend itself to interesting collaborations this year. A Brian May limited edition released in honour of Queen’s lead guitarist in spring was followed by a capsule collection of six watches inspired by the Street Fighter V, the latest edition of the cult video game series. This fall, Seiko references another popular icon of Japanese pop culture with the launch of a new capsule collection of seven limited editions inspired by popular manga series Naruto and its sequel Boruto.

For the uninitiated, Naruto is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto. It was developed into an animation series in 2002 and tells the story of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who pursues his dream of becoming the Hokage, the leader of his village. His son Boruto is the titular character of the sequel series.

All of the watches are powered by the same Calibre 4R36 movement Image Credit: Supplied

All of them have some basic characteristics – a 42.5-mm-wide case that’s water-resistant to 100 metres and the same self-winding movement (Calibre 4R36). Each watch in this new collection references a character from the two anime series and is limited to 6,500 pieces. So Naruto, Boruto, Sasuke, Rock Lee, Gara, Shikamaru and Sarada are each represented by a watch that takes its design inspiration from their outfits and personalities.

Ref. SRPF70 references the personality and outfit of Naruto Image Credit: Supplied

For example, Ref. SRPF70’s hard-worn yellow gold PVD case and bezel represent Naruto’s character’s exhaustive training on his journey to becoming Hokage, the village leader. The bezel insert has his forehead protector engraved with the symbol of his village. His Ninjutsu technique Rasengan which appears as ball of swirling chakra inspired the spiral pattern of the dial. The Uzumaki Clan’s emblem is printed on the caseback of the Naruto and Boruto edition (Ref. SRPF65).

Rock Lee's arm and thigh bandages are referenced on the SRPF73's bezel Image Credit: Supplied