Shopping Markets have existed for as long as humans have been trading. It is believed that the first market bazaars have originated in Persia, where they spread to the rest of the Middle East and Europe. In recent years, the concept of markets has been revived, after the boom in malls and supermarkets dented their popularity in the past few decades. Today, thanks to an aura of cool hipster vibes being injected into the ‘Market Scene’ they are some of the most popular events to take place in Dubai.