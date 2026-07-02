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Mango season’s easiest recipe? Chef Kunal Kapur’s ‘sunshine in a jar’ mango jam uses just 3 ingredients

The recipe combines ripe mangoes for sweetness with raw mangoes for a subtle tang

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Mango season’s easiest recipe? Chef Kunal Kapur’s ‘sunshine in a jar’ mango jam uses just 3 ingredients

If you've already worked your way through mango sticky rice, mango cheesecake, mango ice cream, mango lassi, and enough slices of the fruit to rival an orchard, don't worry, mango season still has another trick up its sleeve.

This time, it comes in a jar. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has shared a homemade mango jam recipe that needs just three ingredients and skips the preservatives found in many store-bought versions.

His verdict: It's "sunshine in a jar."

Shared on Instagram, the recipe combines ripe mangoes for sweetness with raw mangoes for a subtle tang, creating a spread that's just at home on buttered toast, swirled through yoghurt, spooned over pancakes, or, if we're being honest, eaten straight from the jar.

As Kapur writes: "Homemade jams are having a moment, and honestly, nothing beats a good mango jam. Made with ripe, juicy mangoes and simple ingredients, it's sunshine in a jar. Spread it on toast, swirl it into yoghurt, or enjoy it by the spoonful. Sweet, fruity, nostalgic, and absolutely irresistible every single time."

Better yet, there are no complicated techniques involved. The recipe calls for just raw mangoes, ripe mangoes, and sugar.

According to Kapur, the homemade jam keeps well in the refrigerator for up to a month. If it's properly sterilised, canned and left unopened, it can last even longer.

Ingredients

  • 200g raw mango, chopped

  • 600g ripe mango, chopped

  • 150g sugar

Method

Start by peeling and chopping both the raw and ripe mangoes.

Blend the fruit with the sugar, without adding any water, until smooth. If you prefer a chunkier jam, leave a few pieces of mango unblended.

Transfer the puree to a saucepan and bring it to a boil over high heat, stirring continuously. Reduce the heat and continue cooking until the mixture thickens and reduces to roughly one-third of its original volume, about 20 minutes. You'll notice the colour deepen into a rich golden yellow.

Allow the jam to cool completely before transferring it to a clean, sterilised jar. Store it in the refrigerator and enjoy within a month.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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