The 120-year old Swedish rug company showcased an updated version of its rug design tool that allows anyone to create bespoke pieces. To demonstrate the tool’s easy-to-use- functionality, they invited NYC based magazine Sight Unseen founders Jill Singer and Monica Khemserov to use the updated Rug Designer tool. The non-designers used the tool that can create hand-tufted or hand-woven rugs, in a choice of 116 colours and provide both colour-blocked or geometric patterns to ‘design’ two rugs, demonstrating effectively, that anyone can be a rug designer.