Pack your bags for New Delhi to discover the best of India’s burgeoning design industry

Image Credit:

Blurring the lines between art, architecture, interiors and design, India Design ID 2020 gives visitors an unmatched window into the best in design originating from the country. From design lovers and industry professionals to budding collectors and homeowners looking for unique design, the fair has something to wow everyone.

Held from February 13 to 16 at the NSIC Ground, New Delhi, the fair will feature exclusive showcases, signature collections and stunning installations from over 120 leading decor and home interiors brands across the country and abroad.

Alongside the exhibitor, the fair will offer a wide programme that is designed to raise the awareness around the role of design in the community and to bring design discourse into every household. From international and region designer’s sharing their design mantras and bringing the diversity of Indian design together in a singular showcase, to supporting the education of girls through a never-seen-before installation, this year’s showcase truly demonstrates the impact of design.

ID Symposium

ID Symposium is the event’s platform for architects, designers and creative influencers from India and across the world to exchange ideas. Each of the stellar speakers at ID Symposium brings their intensely personal perspective on the practice of design as they share their experiences in panel discussions, interactive sessions, solo presentations and dialogues on design.

This year’s line-up includes renowned international names such as Sebastian Herkner, Maison&Objet Designer of the Year; Timothy Corrigan, Famous interior designer and designer to Hollywood’s elite; Daniel Lismore, A walking sculpture, designer, and Rossanna Orlandi, Iconic interior and product designer; to name a few.

The symposium will also witness a range of Indian artists and designers such as Rahul Mehrotra, One of India’s most important architects; Zubin Master, Mumbai-based designer and the man behind several celebrity homes, Sarah Sham, Designer and Instagram sensation in the field of design and decor; Christopher Benninger, one of India’s oldest architects, Martand Khosla, architect turned artist; and Malvika Singh, textile curator; among others.

ID Honours

A celebration of 50 cutting-edge, one-of-a-kind homes and the creatives behind them, ID Honours recognises the India’s most innovative and progressive design talents. This year’s judges include the who’s who of the Indian design community: Sanjay Puri, Pinky Reddy, Sagar Chordia and Kiran Nadar. The awards will be held on February 14 at Bikaner House and centre around a special showcase by renowned architect Rooshad Shroff. Open to the public from February 12-16, the installation will include 19 platters designed in collaboration with eminent designers from a cross-section of creative fields: Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Anamika Khanna, Christian Louboutin, BV Doshi, Bijoy Jain, Manish Arora and many others. In association with The Gyaan Project, the showcase aims to raise funds for the girl child education for a school in Jaisalmer.

ID Design Co

To celebrate the momentous 2020 year, 20 eminent architects & designers are going to get together to create outdoor installations curated by interior designer, Iram Sultan. The exhibition grounds are all set to come alive, with stunning creations from some of leading names in the industry like Gautam Seth, Prateek Jain, Ravi Vazirani, Shobhan Kothari, and Nina Puri among others. The showcase will offer exciting insights into the Indian contemporary design scene.

What’s Your Story?

This special curated showcase by Bengaluru-based architects & designers Sandeep & Tania Khosla will display around 30 objects from around the country with a definitive design story. These design stories will be broadly divided in themes like Craftsmanship, Conscious Consumption, Whimsy & Beauty, Nostalgia & Memory, Functionality and Accessibility.

———————————

Don’t miss it!