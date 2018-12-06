Over the years, I have made my own festive traditions and somehow Nigella Lawson is intertwined in them. You are right, this is decor piece, but allow me to explain. First, I watch her Christmas specials religiously — I love the glittering, magical sets. Second, quite a few dishes of hers make it to my table, and I live by her mantra everyday — ‘Never knowingly under cater’. Third, is her concept of the ‘welcome table’. A stunning spread of food, laid out brilliantly that instantly makes people feel welcome.