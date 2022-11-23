Sanipex Group has established itself in the market as a leading supplier of luxury lifestyle products, with one of its premium brands Bagnodesign recognised as a prominent name in luxury bathroom design solutions throughout the region.
Now expanding their equally impressive outdoor living section, Sanipex Group is introducing new outdoor ranges just in time to enjoy the pleasant winter weather. The collections cover everything from design-led durable outdoor furniture and accessories to tiles, lighting and bbqs, including the latest from their comprehensive Gymkhana range, Colori Di Como. The newly introduced line features vibrant hues inspired to bring the spirit of Italy’s mesmerising Lake Como to any space, offering clients luxury lounging, alfresco dining, and poolside relaxation with products of every profile.
With outdoor living products worth over Dh50 million stocked in our state-of-the-art Jebel Ali facility, Sanipex Group can fulfill and supply immediate delivery of small-scale retail or large projects depending on client requirements, offering customers the first-class service associated with the brand.
Sanipex Group has also broadened their kitchen portfolio, now offering unmatched supplies under their dedicated kitchen brand, Bystro. Products include high-end appliances like fridges and coolers, induction hobs, extractor hoods, and cabinet hardware.
Opened last year in Al Barsha, a fourth concept store serves as their one-stop-shop for A&D professionals and residential clients alike, featuring inspirational spaces and displays of furniture, tiles, outdoor spas, and kitchen appliances.
Having the foresight to launch kitchen and outdoor barbeque countertops in addition to their growing Alpine collection, part of the expansion also involves the ongoing development of Sanipex Group’s in-house customised slab production facility. Identifying this market gap allowed the group to fulfil needs of their existing clients, opening new doors to widen the company’s service profile.
With new and innovative ranges introduced in luxury kitchen and outdoor living, Sanipex Group continues to push design and functionality boundaries while growing in prominence as a lifestyle supplier.