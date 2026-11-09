Moreover, what children eat can offer clues about where cavities appear. Dr. Kottait says she can often get a sense of a child’s eating habits from the location of the decay. “Sticky foods like raisins and gummies cling to the grooves of the back teeth and cause cavities on the biting surfaces. Juices and flavoured drinks seep in between the teeth and cause cavities where the teeth touch each other.” These cavities between teeth, she adds, “are harder to see at home and are often found late.”