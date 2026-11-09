Brushing twice a day is important, but it's not the whole story.
A tooth cavity was on the same level as failing math, at least in my childhood.
And considering that I spent fifteen years of my life at the dentist chair, yes, I was that child who was blessed with braces twice, once in fourth grade and then again in seventh grade, and then finally retainers that I kept losing, a little too often.
Some days, that chair felt like an exam my fellow sufferers and I were sitting in separate rooms. The dentist would peer grimly into each mouth, shake her head, then turn to yet another set of parents for a stern talking-to about regular check-ups and proper flossing.
The dental PTA is a lot tougher than a regular one, and unlike a school report card, the consequences of ignoring it can follow you well into adulthood.
So, here's the thing: brushing twice a day is important, but it's not the whole story. Regular dental check-ups can catch early signs of decay before they become painful problems, while helping parents understand the everyday habits that might be putting their children's teeth at risk.
Every time a child eats or drinks something sugary or starchy, the bacteria in the mouth turn it into acid. That acid attacks the enamel. The tooth needs time between snacks to recover. A child who grazes all day never gives their teeth that break...
“Most parents I meet are doing their best,” says Dr. Yasmin Kottait, Pediatric Dentist, Founder and Medical Director of Sunshine Land Pediatric Dentistry Clinic in Dubai. “Their children brush twice a day. They buy the right toothbrush. And yet, the cavities keep coming.”
Her diagnosis: The truth is that brushing is only one part of the story. What your child eats, when they eat it, what happens at bedtime and how often they see a dentist matter just as much.”
We asked Dr. Kottait, Dr. Sneha Agarwal, Specialist Pediatric Dentist at Apex Dental Clinics, and Prakriti Mahindra, a holistic dentist at Nava Dental Care, to walk us through the everyday habits that make or break smiles.
That occasional chocolate bar might not be the biggest culprit in your child's dental troubles. The real problem could be the seemingly harmless habit of reaching for another snack an hour later. When it comes to cavities, how often children eat can matter just as much as what they eat.
It’s a point Dr. Mahindra attempts to drive across: “One of the biggest misconceptions parents have is that the amount of sugar matters more than how often children consume it,” she says. “In reality, frequency plays a huge role.”
The reason lies in what happens inside the mouth after every bite or sip. “Every time a child consumes sugary foods or drinks, bacteria in the mouth produce acids that attack tooth enamel,” Dr. Mahindra explains.
Left alone for long enough, saliva can neutralise those acids and help teeth recover. Constant nibbling never gives it that chance. “Frequent snacking means the teeth are repeatedly exposed to these acids, with less time for saliva to neutralise them.”
That window closes surprisingly fast. According to Dr. Agarwal, “Snacking every forty to sixty minutes keeps the mouth in a continuously acidic state.” For a child with a steady stream of crackers, juice and fruit pouches, that can describe most of the waking day.
The fix is more about routine than restriction. Dr. Mahindra encourages parents to set structured mealtimes and limit frequent grazing. As she puts it, “It’s not about eliminating every treat, but being mindful of how often teeth are exposed to sugar.”
Some snacks that seem like sensible lunchbox choices may not be quite as tooth-friendly as parents expect. Among the common favourites Dr. Kottait sees with Dubai children are raisins and dried fruit, fruit pouches and juices, cornflakes and breakfast cereals, flavoured laban, yogurts, probiotic drinks and milks, crackers and fish crackers, and even gummy vitamins.
Her tip for shopping is a simple one: “If it says ‘flavoured’, check the label. Flavoured almost always means added sugar.”
Stickier foods are worth a second look as well. Gummy sweets, dates and apricots can linger between teeth for longer, notes Dr. Agarwal, and natural peanut butter can do the same because of its texture. Dr Mahindra suggests also checking smoothies and certain granola bars, which may contain concentrated or added sugars despite their healthy reputation.
Moreover, what children eat can offer clues about where cavities appear. Dr. Kottait says she can often get a sense of a child’s eating habits from the location of the decay. “Sticky foods like raisins and gummies cling to the grooves of the back teeth and cause cavities on the biting surfaces. Juices and flavoured drinks seep in between the teeth and cause cavities where the teeth touch each other.” These cavities between teeth, she adds, “are harder to see at home and are often found late.”
So what makes a kinder lunchbox for teeth? Dr. Kottait suggests fresh whole fruit, vegetables, cheese, plain yogurt, plain milk and water.
Sometimes the culprit is hiding in plain sight. “I once treated a little boy who was doing everything right,” Dr. Kottait recalls. “He brushed very well. His parents were careful. His diet was clean and healthy. Yet every few months, he came back with a new cavity.”
Only a detailed look at his eating habits cracked the case. “He had ice cream with dinner, every night. That one habit was enough to cause cavity after cavity.”
The moral: “This is why I always ask parents about the whole day, not just the main meals. Sometimes one small routine makes all the difference.”
Of all the brushing sessions in a busy family day, the last one of the night does the heaviest lifting. “Bedtime brushing is arguably the most important brushing session of the day,” says Dr. Mahindra. “During sleep, saliva production naturally decreases. Saliva is our mouth’s built-in defence mechanism, helping neutralise acids and wash away food particles.”
Skipping it can cause more than cavities. “Plaque that accumulates near the gums is initially soft but can harden into tartar,” explains Dr. Agarwal. “This buildup can contribute to gingivitis, causing gum inflammation and bleeding during brushing.”
Once the toothbrush is put away, the kitchen should be too. “Avoid milk, juice, sweetened drinks or bedtime snacks after brushing,” advises Dr. Mahindra. “Even milk contains natural sugars that can contribute to decay when teeth are repeatedly exposed overnight.” For little ones who can’t settle without their bottle or cup, Dr. Kottait offers a practical workaround: “Give the last milk one to two hours before sleep, then brush.”
Then comes a tip that surprises many parents. “Spit, don’t rinse,” says Dr. Kottait. “Rinsing with water washes away the fluoride. Let the toothpaste stay on the teeth and keep working overnight.”
Dr. Mahindra sums up the nightly routine in a simple mantra families can make their own: “Brush, story, sleep and nothing but water after brushing.”
Some snacks, such as gummy candies, dried fruits—including dates, raisins and apricots—and natural peanut butter, are sticky and can remain between the teeth for a long time. They can cause cavities. Flavored yogurt and fruit juices, which are promoted as healthy, may contain sugar that is harmful to teeth.
Fluoride is one of the simplest ways to protect young teeth, as long as the amount is right. Dr. Mahindra recommends starting fluoride toothpaste as soon as the first tooth appears, since it strengthens enamel and helps teeth resist acid attacks.
The amount should increase as children grow. Dr. Agarwal, Specialist Pediatric Dentist at Apex Dental Clinics, outlines the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry's recommendations: from the first tooth until the age of three, use a rice-grain-sized smear of fluoridated toothpaste containing at least 1,000 ppm fluoride. Between three and six years, use a pea-sized amount containing 1,000 to 1,450 ppm fluoride. For children aged six and above, she recommends a ribbon-sized amount containing the same fluoride concentration.
Toothpaste isn’t the only source to consider. Drinking water, salt and certain foods can also contain fluoride, notes Dr. Agarwal, so if you’re unsure about your child’s overall exposure or which toothpaste strength to choose, it’s worth checking with your paediatric dentist.
And don’t hand over the tube just yet. Dr. Kottait advises parents to squeeze out the toothpaste themselves and to supervise brushing until children can spit properly. After all, as Dr. Mahindra points out, more isn’t better: “The key is using the right amount consistently rather than applying more toothpaste.”
During sleep, saliva production naturally decreases. Saliva is our mouth's built-in defence mechanism, helping neutralise acids and wash away food particles. With reduced saliva flow, bacteria and acids can remain in contact with teeth for longer.
Good habits begin long before a child can hold a toothbrush, often before parents think it’s time to start. “The most common mistake parents make is not starting to brush or floss as soon as a tooth erupts,” says Dr. Agarwal.
Once brushing is underway, the next temptation is to let little ones take over too soon. Dr. Kottait sees it constantly. “One of the most common mistakes I see is letting young children brush on their own,” she says. “Small hands simply don’t have the skill to clean every surface. We brush for them. Let your child have a turn first if they like, then you go over everything properly.”
That doesn’t mean bedtime has to turn into a nightly wrestling match. “Brushing does not have to be a daily battle. Make it fun, engaging and visual,” says Dr. Kottait. Her ideas include a favourite song or a timer, a mirror so children can watch themselves, or letting them practise on a teddy’s teeth first. The payoff is real: “Children who feel in control cooperate much more.”
Children also learn by watching, so it helps for parents to pick up a brush too. “Parents can help build better daily habits by brushing alongside their children and acting as role models,” says Dr. Agarwal. A little motivation doesn’t hurt either. “A reward system can also help. For example, children can earn stars after brushing and receive a small reward after collecting 30 or 60 stars.”
A child’s first trip to the dentist tends to come later than it should, usually prompted by a problem rather than planned in advance. The recommended timeline is much earlier. “According to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, a child should visit a pediatric dentist by twelve months of age or within six months of the first tooth erupting, whichever comes first,” says Dr. Agarwal.
In practice, many families wait, and that delay changes the dentist’s whole role. “Many parents wait until there is a problem,” says Dr. Kottait. “By then, we are treating instead of preventing.” An early appointment, she explains, “lets us check the teeth, assess risk, guide parents on diet and brushing, and build a positive relationship with the dentist before any treatment is ever needed.”
Once that first visit is done, the question becomes how often to return. “A visit every six months is required, or as advised by the dentist,” says Dr. Agarwal. That final caveat matters, adds Dr. Kottait, because the right schedule depends on the child. “A child with healthy teeth and good habits may be fine every six months. A child who keeps getting cavities may need to be seen every three months.”
For children who dread the dentist, Dr. Kottait’s advice may sound counterintuitive, but it works: “come early and come often. Don’t wait for pain. A first visit for a toothache is a hard way to meet the dentist.” She also recommends choosing a dentist who understands child psychology and anxiety, and who can offer laughing gas or sedation only when it is truly needed.
A quick check at home once a month can help parents spot early signs of dental trouble. Dr. Kottait recommends lifting your child's lip and looking closely at their teeth for any changes.
What should you look for?
Chalky white patches: These can be the earliest signs of tooth decay. Dr. Agarwal explains that these areas may still be remineralised, so arrange a dental visit as soon as possible.
Yellow, brown or black spots: Discolouration could indicate developing decay and should be checked by a dentist.
Food frequently getting trapped between teeth: This may point to areas that need closer examination.
Sensitivity to cold or sweet foods: Watch for signs of discomfort when your child eats or drinks.
Chewing on one side: Your child may be avoiding discomfort on the other side.
Persistent bad breath: Lingering bad breath can sometimes signal an underlying dental issue.
When to seek help quickly
Don't wait for a routine check-up if your child develops toothache, swelling or a small bump on the gums. Dr. Kottait cautions that these are late warning signs and need prompt dental attention.
Remember: A home check is not a substitute for regular dental appointments. Some cavities, particularly those between teeth, can be difficult to spot without a professional examination.
There’s no magic formula for a cavity-free childhood. What counts is the quiet rhythm of everyday life: fewer sugary sips, plainer snacks, nothing but water after the bedtime brush and an early hello to the dentist. As Dr. Kottait puts it, “Healthy teeth are built through small daily routines, repeated every day.” It’s a lesson I learned the long way round, fifteen years in the chair. With any luck, your children will pass the test first time.