DIY projects at home are always a good idea when trying to ward off boredom — whether you’re self-isolating or simply staying indoors due to the summer heat.
Add some soothing skincare into the mix and you’ve got a fun task that’s good for you.
While these face masks might not solve all your skin’s problems, they can help ease dryness and irritation and offer gentle nourishment.
Key ingredients
- Oats are known for their soothing properties and are often used for skin conditions such as eczema.
- Honey is used to heal and moisturise.
- Milk and yogurt can help soothe and hydrate the skin.
- Tea leaves have often been used to tone the skin and can also be used as a gentle body scrub.
- Aloe is that wonder ingredient used to calm burns and hydrate.
- Gram flour has been used in Indian skincare for years to treat oily skin and blemishes.
- Turmeric is known for having anti-inflammatory properties.