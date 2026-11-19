At Repton Abu Dhabi, this philosophy is distilled into a three-word motto: Grounded, Rounded and Unbounded. Students should be anchored in knowledge, values and identity, broadened through experience and interpersonal growth, and encouraged to pursue possibilities that may not yet have a name. The ambition, ultimately, is not to predict the careers they will enter, but to give them the confidence and adaptability to navigate whatever comes next. “We cannot predict every job our children will do, but we can equip them with the intellectual confidence, curiosity and adaptability to shape the world in which they will work.”