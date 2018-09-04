IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Your instinct, as an earth sign, is to be as practical as possible, whatever the setting or situation. Yet you’re always conscious of the need to ensure there’s joy, for you and to be shared with others. While, at times in the past, this has been somewhat challenging, your birthday chart highlights this, which means it will be on your mind, you’ll benefit from the support of others and, even better, it looks like destiny itself will be giving you a hand.

Aries March 20 – April 19

Ordinarily, you’re not only interested in new ideas, even disruptive changes intrigue you. However, those you’re exploring are so slow-moving you’ll have to wait several weeks to see any results. If you can overcome your rush, you’ll be delighted and agree, it was worth being uncharacteristically patient.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Recent heated discussions began as a battle of wits but developed into a very real, occasionally challenging but informative exchange of ideas. Now that you’ve had time to think about these, you’re beginning to recognise just how many exciting ideas were devised, discussed and, in some cases, put into action.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Usually you’re able to shake off those who’re determined that you’ll see things from their perspective with witty remarks. But one particular individual both ignores these and persists in pursuing their ideas. There really is only one solution, and that’s to say a clear, unarguable and point blank ‘no’.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

You’re amazingly observant. You sense when it’s wise to take chances and, equally, when you’re better off playing it cool. Currently, the secret is to do a little of each. Because of your strong intuition, this won’t be at all challenging. In fact, you’ll find you know exactly what to say.

Leo July 22 – August 22

Are you frustratingly short of ideas or uncharacteristically doubtful about existing arrangements? Tempting as it is to tinker with them, and as a Leo, you’d always rather take action than do nothing, you’re urged to wait and watch. The coming days’ events could alter circumstances and, in turn, your priorities.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Knowing you’ve vital facts at your fingertips, but being unable to recall what they are is irritating. Yet with your ruler Mercury having been in the most reflective part of your chart since late June, the focus has been on intuition more than hard facts. What you’ve learnt will be amazingly helpful.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Certain individuals pride themselves on being right, and because of that, will do all they can to avoid admitting they’ve made a mistake. While, ordinarily, you’re able to overlook such matters, in one particular situation, those errors must be noted and put right. It won’t be easy, but you simply can’t ignore this.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Long ago, you learnt to avoid problems that really aren’t yours to deal with. But in certain situations, things are unfair and getting increasingly worrying. Instead of fuming about this, gather what facts you can, then ask those who’re struggling if they’d like some help. A solution may be easier than anybody thought.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

Don’t make the mistake of assuming that simply because you discussed certain matters or made arrangements recently, others will remember or, indeed, proceed with any plans. Get in touch now. It may only be to ensure there’s nothing that needs to be rethought or elements that need to be redefined, but there could be more.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Telling somebody things aren’t going to work out is never fun. However, in one particular situation, if you discuss issues frankly, the odds are good you’ll agree it’s time to move on. Ironically, once you’ve talked things over frankly, you may decide to give it another try, although on a different basis.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

It’s unlike you to demand the last word in even adversarial discussions. You’ll usually speak your mind, ensure others understand, then forget about it. But one particular individual is an expert at irritating you, and that’s exactly what they’ve done. The solution? If you can’t get away, at least change the subject.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Usually, when minor issues arise, then blow over without turning into a major drama, you’re relieved. Now, however, it’s worth delving into these. Unappealing as the idea is, once you’re actually talking things through with those involved, you’ll be able to clear up confusion, if not put the matter to rest entirely.