IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Most Virgos take pride in their ability to impose order on even astonishingly chaotic situations and, equally, to discern the potential in situations and settings that show little promise. While these talents draw on your practical nature, the emphasis in your birthday chart is on your powerful, but often neglected, intuition. These insights are based not on what you observe or logic but, rather, on pure instinct. The more attention you pay to these feelings, the more you’ll benefit.

Aries March 20 – April 19

Dealing with those who’re obsessed with getting things organised perfectly, is never easy. But at the moment their need to review matters in detail is as pointless as it is time consuming. Still, if they can do it without bothering you, let them. They may discover something that would be of use to you.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

When you’re wrong and you know it, you’ve no problem admitting it. However, in one particular matter you simply don’t understand what others are unhappy about. Tempting as it is to argue, in this case simply back off, say nothing, and wait and watch. Within a short time you’ll recognise the issue.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

For you, as an inquisitive Gemini, discussion will often shift into a lively debate. Be aware, however, that one particular topic is sensitive, so much that certain individuals could take offense at your words. Should that happen, resist the temptation to go into this in depth. Instead, diplomatically move on to other matters.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

There’s a difference between making a decision and that decision being final. While it may seem you have all the relevant facts now, either more will be revealed or the actual circumstances will shift. Or both. In any case, take things slowly, enough you can rethink arrangements should it prove to be necessary.

Leo July 22 – August 22

While you can’t complain about life being dull, you’ve considerable catching up to do, especially with certain time-consuming practical matters. List what needs to be tackled now, and begin what you can. Still, complex issues may need to wait until the 6th, when Mercury joins your ruler the Sun in accenting these.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Somebody you know, and care about, has been struggling with certain situations for ages. But now, suddenly, these are urgent. Or so they say. Actually, they’re in beyond their depth and need support but are anxious about asking. While you’d be justified in leaving them to it, they’ll benefit from your help.

Libra September 23 – October 22

If you’re beginning to think that the only way you’ll ever resolve certain issues with others is by taking a forceful stand, you’re probably right. The fact is, these aren’t nearly as simple as they seem. This, in turn, means the longer you wait to disentangle yourself, the more complicated it will be.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

For ages you’ve been battling changes in elements of your life you both love and regard as something consistent and reliable. Yet times have changed and so, too, must these. Unlikely as it seems now, once you begin to break those familiar patterns, you’ll realise how much there is to discover.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

At the moment it’s easy to get lost in the plans currently being discussed and neglect more pressing practical matters. Some require attention soon, but a few are becoming increasingly urgent. The problem is, you fear they’ll be dull. That’s possible. Still, there’s no escaping them.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Your instincts about the best course of action, even in very tricky situations, are both clear and powerful. Despite that, you’re still hesitant about taking action. This is one of those tricky cycles during which frequent changes in circumstances mean plans will need to be made, and remade, day by day.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Usually you’re good at discerning those whose questions offer insights or will spur informative discussions from those whose sole interest is in gathering facts. However, with so much in transition, check out everything you hear or learn. Even the oddest or most unexpected encounter could lead to an amazingly illuminating exchange.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

When certain appealing ideas or offers appeared in mid-August, they seemed so far out you barely believed they were possible. Since then, however, things have fallen into place with almost magical ease. Enjoy this. You’re in a cycle when what once would have been challenging situations will work out, and with very little effort.