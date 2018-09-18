IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Most people prefer that issues be resolved in a diplomatic manner. But a few actually thrive on conflict and believe that a healthy clash clears the air. If you’re one of the rare Virgos who feels that way, you’ll enjoy the events triggered by the tricky link between the hot-headed Mars and Uranus, in your birthday chart. If you’re like most, and try to avoid clashes, think again, because confrontations could do wonders to resolve issues, even those that have been persistent.

Aries March 20 – April 19

Irritating as the obstacles you’re facing may be, they’re also forcing you to pause and examine certain arrangements in detail. This isn’t just about checking out what’s working, what you learn will ensure you’re prepared for both the sudden twists and turns and unexpected but thrilling offers indicated by the current planetary activity.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Last week your ruler Venus tangled with the unpredictable and often unruly Uranus, and you’re still dealing with the fallout. Some involves about figuring out what exactly certain changes would require. But, equally, because of these, you’ve the pleasure of exploring offers as exciting, if not promising, as they are unexpected.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Often lively discussions that turn into spirited exchanges are more about the fun of debate than changing anybody’s views. Yet, certain matters are a source of concern and, if they’re not dealt with, could lead to real discord. Address them now, while they’re relatively uncomplicated, and the rest will be easy.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

While many Cancerians will bend over backwards to avoid a clash with others, as many don’t mind a good battle. Whatever your nature, you’ll feel the need to stand up to the individuals or, perhaps, the unfair circumstances you’re facing and, equally, you’ll insist that those involved put things right.

Leo July 22 – August 22

Your capacity to charm others can be a tool to inspire them. Still, be cautious or it could boomerang on you, in the sense that certain individuals will make it clear they’re waiting for what you promised to take form. While this wasn’t what you meant, you’ll still need to make it up to them.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

When you were in the midst of recent timely and very frank discussions, you were both anxious and relieved they were taking place. Since then, you’ve noted the change in the attitude and behaviour of others. But, even more, you’ve noticed how thankful you are they’ve been dealt with.

Libra September 23 – October 22

As a Libra, relationships of every variety are important to you, to the extent that you’ll sometimes struggle to keep certain difficult, if not demanding, individuals happy. The fact is, they’ll complain and be grumpy whatever you, or anybody else, does or says. Acknowledging that will end those struggles, for good.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

You’re reluctant about embracing changes or new ideas that excite others but which leave you feeling concerned, if not just plain anxious. While that’s understandable, the problem is, there’s no way of explaining how you’d benefit. Experience, and experience alone, will do the trick. The only answer, therefore, is to plunge in.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

Appealing as the idea of a heart to heart discussion about persistent issues may be, especially because it suggests you can resolve those concerns for good, the issues in question are more complex than you realise. Knowing that, take those discussions in stages. It will be easier for everybody and achieve lasting results.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Yet again you’re investing hours in trying to understand what’s behind the words or actions of somebody you care about, but whose approach to life and to you remains a puzzle. Ironically, this confusion is one of the reasons you care so much. You enjoy a challenge, in life and in close relationships.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

No sign is more tolerant about the quirks and oddities of others. Yet recently you’ve become oddly irritable, complaining about certain individuals. While, on occasion, these issues are genuine, they’re probably triggered by the personal review you’re conducting. Reflect on this. What you learn will result in stunning insights.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Unsettling, if not disruptive, as last minute changes in plans can be, you’ve no choice. Others may complain, or they will until you explain exactly what’s going on and what’s behind those changes. Once the situation is clear, those who were so argumentative will decide to be helpful, and instantly.