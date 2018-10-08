IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

The theme for your birthday is ‘fresh start’, and in almost every area of your life, and in all sorts of ways. You may already have begun this process of rethinking existing arrangements, if in a modest way. However, over the coming weeks, you’ll recognise the need for a new approach if not breakthroughs, especially in situations you’ve regarded as unchanging. Once they were. But you’re growing and developing in wonderful ways and so, too, will these.

Aries March 20 – April 19

As a fire sign, you tend to think and act swiftly, even if you’re not under pressure. However, certain situations you’re dealing with move at a slow pace, which means that trying to hurry things will frustrate you and achieve little. The secret? Tackle certain tedious matters you’ve been putting off for ages.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Certain perplexing issues have bothered you for a long time, but not so much you’ve actually tackled them. Now, suddenly, they’ve become urgent. This is annoying but also a relief, simply because you will, at long last, be cornered into dealing with them, in the detail that is necessary, and once and for all.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Nobody would blame you for being concerned about the outcome of one particularly tricky situation. However, your instincts are telling you things aren’t nearly as bad as they appear to be. The real problem is that you’re short of facts. Once you’re more aware what’s what, those worries will vanish.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Being a Cancerian, you won’t have to read your stars to sense the fresh start being triggered by the current New Moon. Still, it’s worth noting that because this one accents your perspective on certain matters, it may be wise to review, if not question, your approach and consider making a few changes.

Leo July 22 – August 22

Finally, you understand that what seemed to be setbacks in certain arrangements you’ve struggled to organise, were actually keeping you out of trouble. They were encouraging you to check things out, so you’d know what not to do or pursue. Better yet, this makes it easier to focus on what is actually worthwhile.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Because you think things through carefully before you make even the simplest of decisions, it’s rare that you need to alter them. However, the power of the clash between your ruler Mercury and the planet of the unexpected, Uranus, suggests that sudden developments could change everything, and possibly even overnight.

Libra September 23 – October 22

After weeks of struggling to maintain an equilibrium in increasingly tricky situations, suddenly the tide is turning. This is down to the influence of the Full Moon, which is itself a turning point. However, because it’s also actually in Libra, your perspective on these matters will shift as much as circumstances themselves.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

For you, as a Scorpio, and somebody who likes to know exactly what they’re getting involved in, recent twists and turns have been worrying. Try to be patient. Once the dust has settled, by the end of next week, you’ll have exchanged those concerns for confidence, if not hope, regarding what’s next.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

Initially it seemed that recent clashes were exactly that. But since then you’ve talked things over with others, and realised just how different their perspective on certain matters is from yours. This both fascinates and puzzles you. But most of all, you’ll learn a great deal from the resulting discussions and experiences.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Sometimes disputes are no more than that, a difference of opinion. However, judging by the tricky planetary activity involving the communication planet Mercury, this week and last, minor errors could easily turn into major dramas. Before those issues turn into confrontations, ask a few questions, and especially ensure everybody has their facts right.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Just when you thought the dust had settled from recent tricky situations, these issues are appearing in another form. You’re not alone in this. With so much going on in the heavens, everybody is in the midst of change, which means everybody is struggling with something. Talk things over. You’ll all benefit.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

You’re a master of the art of winning over those who’d ordinarily refuse even to discuss certain changes or new ideas. You mention the situation in question, listen to others’ objections, then back off. And wait. Do that now, and within weeks, if not days, they’ll come back, ready to get involved.