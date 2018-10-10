IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Some Libras are shy, others discreet but as many are forthright. Whatever your personality, you’re still cautious about mentioning matters that distress others, especially if you know there’s little that can be done about them. But, even more, you fear they’ll ask about your concerns. In every case, you’re far better off discussing these issues, frankly but also, from the heart. Once you do, not only could worthwhile ideas arise, there’s every possibility miracles could occur.

Aries March 20 – April 19

Judging by the current very tricky planetary setup, the odds of making a plan that everybody will agree to are slim. While you don’t mind a lively debate, you’d rather not waste time on pointless arguments. Ensure everybody’s clear on the facts first. That should streamline discussions and the decision-making process.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Nobody likes being criticised. But with one particularly tricky individual, it’s clear that a line needs to be drawn.. And if nobody else has the courage to do it, you may have no choice. Still, don’t do it alone. Ensure somebody is with you, as both a support and a witness.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Certain individuals are accusing you of being secretive about one particularly tricky matter when, in fact, most of those around you are better informed than you are. Still, for now, your best bet is to say nothing. Soon events will clear up this confusion, and in a way that can’t be disputed.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

This is one of those times when, as much as you’d like to make plans once and be done with it, things aren’t that simple. On the plus side, these frequent changes give you an opportunity to try out new ideas or arrangements without committing, then if so inclined, move on to something else.

Leo July 22 – August 22

While you can be temperamental, you’ll always apologise and, often, making up can lead to an amazing exchange of ideas, if not revealing discussions. Still, not everybody understands this variety of fire sign drama, and it would appear someone has taken it too much to heart. Simply apologise, and avoid similar dramas in the future.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Sooner or later, you’ll have to confront one particular individual about their tendency to be both impulsive and unreliable. You realise that, as a Virgo, you can be overly critical. However those around you who are less demanding, and have complained as well. It’s time to draw the line.

Libra September 23 – October 22

What began as minor differences are swiftly turning into a genuine clash. While this wasn’t your intention and, ordinarily, wouldn’t worry you, there’s no question these matters need to be discussed. Since these will have to be dealt with eventually, and it will clear the air, and the sooner it’s done, the better.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

One of your greatest virtues as a Scorpio is your loyalty to who and what you believe in. But that can also mean that when arrangements need to change, evolve or grow, you can worry if not be upset. Yet life is about exactly that variety of growth. Do your best to embrace it.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

Being a fire sign, you long ago realised that the variety of change and pace of life you enjoy exhausts others. So as much as you’d like company of individuals in certain activities and ventures, you’ll need to think carefully who’ll enjoy them versus those who’ll say yes, but then do nothing but complain.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

You’ve never put off making changes because of others’ objections. But the issues certain individuals have raised simply can’t be ignored. Explore these, conscious they may have spotted potential problems that, somehow, you hadn’t noticed. Then not only should you thank the individuals in question, ask if they’ve more advice to offer.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Usually the influence of the New Moon passes swiftly. However, because the recent one took place during a period of powerful questioning and change, you and everybody around you are still considering what needs to be rethought, what could go and what to embrace for the future. There’s no rush. Enjoy the process.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Learning that you’re about to be disappointed may not sound promising. But once you realise that, finally, you’ll be in a position to confront one particularly troublesome situation or individual. That alone will be a relief. While, things may not go as you anticipate, at least you’ll be able to talk things over.