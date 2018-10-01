IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

As a Libra, one of your greatest gifts is your ability to deal with even the most complex of situations and difficulties of individuals diplomatically. Often this has meant ignoring facts nobody was willing to discuss or even acknowledge. However, as is rapidly becoming clear, these must come out in the open. The biggest challenge will be discussing it. Once you’ve overcome that hurdle, the rest will be easy. And, better yet, having this out in the open will be a huge relief.

Aries March 20 – April 19

Although the Aries Full Moon was nearly a week ago, the odds are good you’re still experiencing fallout from unexpected discussions with others and the feelings those exchanges triggered. Unsettling as they were, what you learnt has clarified several issues. This is, in turn, eliminating confusion you thought you’d just have to live with.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Ideally, you would simply discuss how best to deal with sudden changes in several longstanding arrangements, then turn the resulting ideas into lasting plans. But certain individuals insist on going off into unrealistic tangents. Unreasonable as these seem, at least consider them. Once you know more, you might decide they’re a good idea.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

The move by both the Sun and your ruler Mercury into your fellow air sign of Libra makes it easier to communicate with others. That alone will be a relief. But you’ll also be delighted that those discussions will dwell more on life’s pleasures than on the problems you’ve had to face recently.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Because you’re more sensitive to the lunar cycle than most, you’ll be well aware of the change in mood triggered by the Full Moon, in late September. This resulted in unexpected but welcome changes in circumstances. You’re still dealing with what arose, and find you’re increasingly thrilled with the result.

Leo July 22 – August 22

As a fire sign, you’d rather say what’s on your mind and clear the air than be polite but seethe with irritation, if not anger, within. Yet several recent situations have been so unsettling you’ve said nothing. For now, that’s wise. You’ll discuss these frankly and openly, but probably not until next week.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Certain individuals don’t just only have a talent for turning even simple events into dramas, they actually enjoy it. That’s exactly what’s happened recently, and in several situations. Review your reaction and, possibly rethink your approach, now that you’re well aware things aren’t nearly as pressing as they seem.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Sometimes setbacks are exactly that, circumstances that force a rethink of existing arrangements or future plans. But those you’re currently facing are about reviewing certain of your own personal goals, some of which you regard as unchanged. However, circumstances have changed and so, too, must these. And more swiftly than you’d expect.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Experience has made you wary of ideas, offers or opportunities that seem too good to be true. Yet, with so many restrictive arrangements breaking up, what once was impossible could soon be within reach. True, you may be short of facts. Still, the more swiftly you get involved, the more you’ll learn.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

The exciting, if unexpected, events triggered by last week’s Full Moon made you realise how much you’ve missed certain people and activities. The problem is, you’ve been so busy with various obligations that you’ve had no choice but to put them first. However, finally, you can break away and have a good time.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Although you don’t mind battling for what or who you believe in, one particular clash upset you, mostly because it was so unfair. The individuals who were involved didn’t even bother to get the facts and, worse, never asked for your views. Explain what’s what, then back off. Others will need time to think.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Few things annoy you more than being cornered into doing something or going somewhere that doesn’t interest you, which is exactly what happened recently. However, bizarrely, you weren’t just delighted, you’re ready for more. Bear this in mind when similar, seemingly unappealing, offers come your way this week.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Letting go of a plan or, especially, passion that has both been important to you and occupied a great deal of your time won’t be easy. Yet it’s become increasingly clear that things simply can’t work out the way you hoped. True, this means rethinking your plans. The sooner you begin, the better.