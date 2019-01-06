This is a very special birthday. The eclipsed Capricorn New Moon isn’t just about a fresh start, but because eclipses are about breakthroughs, often in completely unexpected ways, events, offers or encounters could take you in a new direction. If there’s any challenge, it’s that you won’t always recognise the potential in the resulting exchanges or encounters. Knowing that, explore absolutely everything that comes your way. The results will be as thrilling as they are unexpected.