IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
This is a very special birthday. The eclipsed Capricorn New Moon isn’t just about a fresh start, but because eclipses are about breakthroughs, often in completely unexpected ways, events, offers or encounters could take you in a new direction. If there’s any challenge, it’s that you won’t always recognise the potential in the resulting exchanges or encounters. Knowing that, explore absolutely everything that comes your way. The results will be as thrilling as they are unexpected.
Aries March 20 – April 19
Over the past several days, you’ve had the bizarre experience of watching what seemed to be solid facts change, and change again. True, that’s had more to do with how each individual involved thought of them. Yet, the more you’ve talked things over, the closer you’ve come to striking an accord.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
Recent discussions gave you the impression that certain changes you’ve no intention of making aren’t just something others are thinking about, they’re inevitable. Tempting as it is to discuss this, it would only heighten the tensions between you. Wait and watch. You’ll soon realise you’ve jumped to a conclusion, nothing more.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
Although the Full Moon in your sign took place in late November, it would be no surprise if you’re still trying to untangle the confusion that resulted from the combination of sudden changes and heightened feelings. Take it slowly.
Cancer June 21 – July 22
When you said you’d tackle tricky situations or, worse, confront one particularly difficult individual, it seemed like a good idea. Besides, these matters need to be dealt with. Yet now you’re anxious. Don’t let that stop you. Instead, focus on how wonderful it will be to deal with this, once and for all.
Leo July 23 – August 22
The decision to keep certain tricky situations to yourself was a wise one, at least at the time you made it. But with your ruler the Sun meeting both Saturn and Pluto during January’s first half, things have changed. These matters must be discussed frankly. Worrying as they seem, they’ll be a relief.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
As a Virgo and an earth sign, you’re incredibly observant. But even you will find the unsettling events triggered by January’s powerful planetary activity difficult to keep track of. The fact is, the more easygoing your approach to this month’s unruly events, the more likely you are to spot the most important trends.
Libra September 23 – October 22
Making plans, your own and sometimes getting things organised for others is something you enjoy. Often it’s like solving a puzzle. Be aware, however, that during a period as changeable as this, even the simplest of arrangements aren’t likely to last as they were first conceived. The more flexible they are, the better.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
Usually, you’re amongst the first to acknowledge an issue needs attention, then figure out what needs to be done. However, you’ve been and remain mystified about certain very personal matters. Be patient. The clarity you need will come, but possibly not until the Sun meets your ruler Pluto on the 11th.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 21
While expressing your views or chatting about what you expect from others is easy, you’re wary of being open about certain more personal matters. Still, these are important, and in some cases crucial to understanding what you care about and why. Once you’re discussing it, you’ll wonder why you hesitated for even a moment.
Capricorn December 22 – January 19
Being a thorough and cautious earth sign, you weigh up changes before making them. That way, you know what you’re doing but, also, are aware what circumstances are likely to demand of you. However, with so much in transition, each day will bring surprises, many as welcome as they are unexpected.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
As an air sign, you’ve a knack for assessing situations and, at the same time, learning enough about the way others think that you can organise extremely complicated arrangements without too much drama. However, with so much in transition, even you could struggle to get anybody to agree to anything.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
Decluttering is trendy these days, and as a result, many are emptying cupboards and closets. But there’s less emphasis on a more important variety of decluttering, and that is of your thoughts, especially those that rouse feelings of guilt or anxiety. Let them go and, suddenly, life will be a lot easier.