IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
Although you rarely think of it, you’re fiercely independent. While this can be a strength, it also means that you’ll either sidestep situations where others attempt to return your kindness or, alternatively, will actually graciously but firmly refuse offers, and in many areas of your life, from family or social matters or work. However, your birthday chart underlines the importance of being more welcoming, not only because certain offers are amazing, but because those refusals can hurt others’ feelings.
Aries March 20 – April 19
The power of the current link between your ruler Mars and Uranus, planet of innovation, can’t be underestimated. This means, first, accommodating changes that weren’t your idea but, also, possibly saying farewell to existing plans and going with the flow. Tempting as it is to battle these changes, ultimately, they’ll work out best.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
Sometimes last minute changes are no more than that. But with powerful planetary activity triggering unexpected developments in your life and world, what’s currently taking place is part of an exciting cycle of breakthroughs. True, some events may be unsettling. Still, a little disruption will be small price to pay for what’s next.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
Turning what’s already a tense situation into a drama would achieve nothing, or so you think. In reality, you need the help of certain individuals, who are currently involved in other matters. And the best way to get their attention? Turn those everyday dilemmas you’re wrestling with into dramas.
Cancer June 21 – July 22
Ideally, of course, you’d prefer to make plans once, thoroughly and look forward to them lasting. Judging by the current exciting yet unsettling planetary activity, however, with the actual circumstances in question changing, you’ll and everybody else will need to rethink these, and it’s possible you will more than once.
Leo July 23 – August 22
The Leo Full Moon was in late January, but it was an eclipse, so shook things up. So much, in fact, that you’re still thinking about events and the resulting discussions. This is wise, as it will take time to understand the impact of those events and what was said.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
As a thorough Virgo, and an earth sign, you’d never make a serious plan without knowing what’s involved. Yet with events moving so swiftly, you’ve no choice, and in a range of situations. While challenging initially, within a short time you’ll find you’re worrying less and far more relaxed than usual.
Libra September 23 – October 22
Every once in a while, you encounter somebody who’s in a terrible mood. While, as a Libra, at times like this, you’re adept at sidestepping potential issues, certain matters can’t wait. The secret to dealing with these is to stop worrying about upsetting others. They may well be. If so, it doesn’t matter.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
You make a huge effort to get things organised, and are delighted when plans are clear. Be that as it may, this week’s link between volatile Mars and the unpredictable Uranus indicates that even the simplest of plans are unlikely to last long. Knowing that, the more flexible your thinking, the better.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 21
It’s not that you’re uninterested in others’ ideas, advice or guidance. It’s that certain individuals have a tendency to launch into sessions of making suggestions without asking if you’ve time or, in the matter to hand, would welcome their input. Still, it’s worth listening a bit, even if you soon cut the conversation short.
Capricorn December 22 – January 19
From your perspective, this is by no means the ideal time to explore new ideas. While others say they’re worth exploring, you regard them as a distraction. At least discuss these. Once you learn more, you’ll find that you’ve exchanged those misgivings for the kind of interest that soon turns into enthusiasm.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
Every sign is influenced by the link between forthright Mars and your ruler Uranus, but for you, it’s a turning point. Some of these changes are already clear, and you may even have made them. But others will seem unwelcome, if not unwise. Still, explore these. What’s least appealing could turn out best.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
You’ve no choice but to deal with somebody who regards themselves as expert in many things, which means they never ask for advice but, also, will organise plans without even checking out the facts. Back off and leave them to make those mistakes. Afterwards you can tidy everything up at once.