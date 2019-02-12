Although you rarely think of it, you’re fiercely independent. While this can be a strength, it also means that you’ll either sidestep situations where others attempt to return your kindness or, alternatively, will actually graciously but firmly refuse offers, and in many areas of your life, from family or social matters or work. However, your birthday chart underlines the importance of being more welcoming, not only because certain offers are amazing, but because those refusals can hurt others’ feelings.