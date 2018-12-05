IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
As a Sagittarian, you’re a bit of a dreamer. There’s always somewhere you’d like to be, somebody you’d like to meet or a new skill you’re eager to conquer. Yet your birthday chart is encouraging you to broaden those horizons even further. Either you’ve already been thinking of new places or people, or ideas or offers will appear. Whatever the case, the sheer joy of exploring them is as important as what you finally decide to focus on.
Aries March 20 – April 19
Events, differences with others or your own recent, and pivotal, shift in your conviction about certain matters have led to a serious rethink of your priorities. While some are strictly personal, others need to be discussed, frankly and openly. What’s more, this can’t wait. The sooner you do it, the better.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
Stumbling over a minor problem you didn’t realise was there is a relief. Discovering that particular issue is more serious that you realised, and that you’ve caught it is time is reason for celebration. Still, despite those upbeat feelings, make a point of finding out what went wrong before it happens again.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
The line between stubbornness and being ignorant is never a clear one, especially with certain individuals who pretend to know it all, but don’t. The real problem is, they’ve been ignoring whatever you say. The solution? Forget about justifying plans and simply say what they need to do. They’ll be surprisingly cooperative.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
Long ago you learnt that there are times when, despite your affection for loved ones, you still strongly disagree with their plans or ideas. This is just such a moment. Tempting as it is to try to come up with a compromise, things are too unsettled. It won’t work. For now, you’re better off agreeing to disagree.
Leo July 22 – August 22
During periods of unsettling but dynamic growth, such as this is, while you’re thriving on the options coming your way, others are complaining about events being unsettling. It’s true, they are. And that’s exactly what’s needed to shake things up, enough that the necessary breakthroughs can begin to take place.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
Little bothers you more than watching somebody struggle who could easily be helped. Tempting as it is to leap in, first ask a few questions. What you learn, both about the actual circumstances and the people involved could cast this in a different light, one that makes you rethink things.
Libra September 23 – October 22
One variety of being disillusioned involved recognising that one particular individual isn’t as admirable as you thought. While you might face that, you’re more likely to experience the variety of disillusionment that reveals your suspicions about an offer, plan or arrangement are about to be proved to be absolutely right.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
There are disappointments of many kinds. However, those you’ll be facing now and over the coming days share one thing in common, and that is you’d hoped for more. But circumstances, to your chagrin, the commitment of others or your own ability to make things work haven’t gone as well as you hoped.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
Are you restless or intrigued by new ideas? That’s no surprise now, in the run up to the Sagittarius New Moon, which is all about exactly that. While you may organise some of those changes, others could appear from out of the blue. In every case, this is the perfect time to explore them.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
When somebody challenges you to prove something, you’ll usually retreat to assess the practical side of the situation. And only once you have, will you say yes. Still, this once you’re feeling impulsive. This isn’t because you’re confident as much as you rather like the idea of taking a chance.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
Although the confusion that Mercury’s retrograde cycle triggers rouses lots of complaints, it would seem you’re experiencing the upside of those errors. In fact, what you’ve learnt has highlighted certain arrangements that need attention, if not a serious rethink. For now, simply acknowledge the need. The matter in question can wait.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
Just when you thought your long range plans were in order, sudden changes have demanded a serious rethink. Disruptive as this is, it’s also timely. Once you begin, you’ll realise certain other matters need attention, too. Deal with this swiftly. And if unsure what to do, trust your instinct over hard facts.