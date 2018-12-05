As a Sagittarian, you’re a bit of a dreamer. There’s always somewhere you’d like to be, somebody you’d like to meet or a new skill you’re eager to conquer. Yet your birthday chart is encouraging you to broaden those horizons even further. Either you’ve already been thinking of new places or people, or ideas or offers will appear. Whatever the case, the sheer joy of exploring them is as important as what you finally decide to focus on.