IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
Being true to yourself is vital to the way you think, live and love. It influences your endeavours, from personal passions to a career, if you have one. However, while you’ve grown, changed and moved on, some of these feelings and arrangements date back ages. This year’s about reviewing each of these, in the light of your own recent and continuing growth and the changes you’re considering. This isn’t about finalising anything, it’s about creating space in your life to explore.
Aries March 20 – April 19
You’ve absolutely no problem living with those whose views differ from yours. Actually, it can make life more interesting. The issue is individuals who pretend they agree, at least to your face, yet air very different views to others. That’s because their convictions aren’t as strong as yours are, and never will be.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
Sometime obstacles are exactly that, problems to be overcome, swiftly as possible and with the least effort. However, these are becoming more complex by the hour. That being the case, resist the temptation to rush into the first solution that works and check out your options. You’ll be glad you did.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
Few of those born under the sign of Gemini are critical by nature, which means that the irritation you’re currently experiencing with one particular individual may be about a genuine difference of opinion. It’s just they’re refusing to discuss it, which is frustrating and that’s the reason you’ve been criticising them.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
Planning ahead isn’t just a virtue, at the moment it’s vital. While, obviously you’ll want to focus on making the best of recent developments and what arises this week, this isn’t the end. You’re urged to be patient. Things are unlikely to come together until the powerful Cancer Full Moon, on the 22nd.
Leo July 22 – August 22
While nothing could undermine the power of last week’s link between your ruler the Sun and mighty, and fortunate, Jupiter things are unlikely to be straightforward. The trick is to explore your options, plan for what seems best but, at the same time, to have potential alternatives clear in your mind.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
Yet again you seem to have taken responsibility for certain matters that really aren’t yours to deal with. The real issue is that those who should be tackling them haven’t, and you’re worried about the problems this would cause. Speak directly to the person responsible. Once you’ve done that, say nothing more.
Libra September 23 – October 22
Despite your strong feelings about certain matters, you’ll often wait until the right moment to express those views. What’s more, you’re conscious that the opinions of others vary, some radically. Still, if you don’t at least give an indication of where you stand, some might make the assumption you don’t care at all.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
Sometimes minor disagreements are exactly that, differences that are easy to live with. But the intensity of feelings about one particular issue could easily blow up into a genuine clash. While unsettling, it’s actually a good idea. It would get everybody talking and, that, in turn, would help clear the air.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
You’re often told by those who’re cautious by nature that your life would be simpler if you planned ahead. That may be true, but as a Sagittarius and a fire sign, you prefer the excitement of sudden changes and the unexpected. You could explain that to the individuals in question, but they wouldn’t understand.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
The cautious side of your nature is wary of making major commitments while Mercury is retrograde, which it will be until the 6th. However, you’re feeling rebellious, and wondering what will happen if you take a chance. Things will probably work out brilliantly. Differently than you anticipated, but still, brilliantly.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
Recent events have been both informative and disillusioning. So much so that you’ve realised it’s time to edit certain activities and, possibly, alliances out of your life. While you’re right to wonder if you’re over-reacting, these feelings aren’t anything new. Reflect on them, then you’ll be able to decide what’s best for you.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
The last thing you’re in the mood for is challenging somebody who’s tricky on the best of days. But the longer you wait or hope they’ll adopt a more easygoing attitude, the harder it will be to confront them. And, really, you’ve no choice. Knowing that, analyse your views, then express them clearly.