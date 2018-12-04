Being true to yourself is vital to the way you think, live and love. It influences your endeavours, from personal passions to a career, if you have one. However, while you’ve grown, changed and moved on, some of these feelings and arrangements date back ages. This year’s about reviewing each of these, in the light of your own recent and continuing growth and the changes you’re considering. This isn’t about finalising anything, it’s about creating space in your life to explore.