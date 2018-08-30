IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

While you’ve a huge capacity for loyalty, to those you care about and, as much, plans and passions you’re committed to, your practical side knows when questions need to be addressed or changes made. Yet in one particular situation, you have a blind spot. This has led to persistent struggles. The time has come to recognise, and deal with, this. Ironically, once you begin, instead of facing the struggle you feared, things will go smoothly and easily.

Aries March 20 – April 19

Although you don’t regard, yourself as being, others say you are. And, in one particular situation, events are forcing you to admit, that may be right. Certainly, you’d be well advised to let go of one particular plan or passion and move on to something less complicated and more likely to succeed.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Unreasonable, if not unwise, as the ideas you’re being encouraged to pursue seem, they’re worth at least exploring. Once you learn more, you’ll realise they’re not nearly as disruptive as you first thought. Even more, they involve people you’ve long admired, and who you’d like to get to know better.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

While you’d have every right to stand your ground, especially when it comes to situations where others are being demanding, if not unreasonable, ask a few questions. The actual situations are very different from what you’d assume, at least from what they seem on the surface. The deeper you go, the more you’ll learn.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Only now are you beginning to understand the source of worrying misunderstandings that upended recent seemingly solid plans. While knowing the facts is a relief, within days you’ll be delighted these issues arose now. This means you’ve plenty of time to delve into and, even more, to seek lasting solutions for them.

Leo July 22 – August 22

When you’re excited about an activity, a plan or, especially, an intriguing individual, your remaining plans and commitments go out the window. While this spontaneity can be one of your charms, it also inconveniences those who’re relying on your time, support or ideas. Juggling these won’t be easy, but it’s essential.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

As much as you dislike disappointing anybody, you’ve always felt it’s better to be frank about bad news, then shield the individual in question, if only to reveal the facts at the last minute. The problem is, in this case, the disbelief of others. Explain the facts once, then back off. You’ve done your job.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Your skill at being tactful is the envy of many. Yet, in one particular situation, you’ve no choice but to be blunt or, possibly, confront the individual in question. They are, in fact, expecting you to back off. Take a strong stance. It will shock them and prove amazingly gratifying for you.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Somebody seems to have been concealing hard facts or, alternatively, sharing information about plans that would influence you. However, it seems the facts are very different from the assumptions you’ve made. The problem is, everybody is keeping things to themselves, including you. Address this with uncharacteristic frankness. You’ll be glad you did.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

Initially you were convinced your ideas were so good that, ultimately, everybody would go along with them. However, you’re now acknowledging that, actually, the best strategy is to agree to compromises that, only recently, you refused even to consider. With each passing day, you’ll be increasingly relieved you were flexible.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

The time has come to take a stand on a number of issues you’ve been hesitant about addressing. Partly, this has been due to your own lack of clarity but, as much, it’s been your fear of making an unwise decision. With things moving so swiftly, events are doing it for you.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

It’s unlike you to make plans one day and undo them the next. But with so much in transition in pivotal arrangements, decisions will take time and could be complex. True, you’re inclined to hurry matters. You’d soon regret it. Take it slowly and you’ll deal with things once, and properly.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Still as it is to point the finger of blame at one or two always troublesome individuals, for now, say nothing. They may seem guilty but, in this case, that’s the result of behind the scenes manoeuvring by somebody who enjoys making trouble for others. And that’s exactly what they’re trying to do.