IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

While it’s true, dwelling on disagreements won’t achieve much, delving into certain issues won’t just be informative, what you learn will inspire you to make timely if not necessary changes in troublesome arrangements you thought you’d just have to live with. While, by and large, you’ll spot and deal with the problem immediately, you’ll realise that others will, inevitably, be more complex. Still, in every case, your efforts will lead to lasting improvements.

Aries March 20 – April 19

There’s a fine line between a constructive but passionate debate and a heated argument. Usually, this is of little importance, but now it is. In fact, somebody, you or another, is so passionate about one particular issue that rational discussion isn’t possible. That being the case, for now, avoid this matter entirely.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Sometimes differences with others are best ignored. At the moment, however, the more swiftly you address any such issues, the easier they’ll be to deal with and put to rest, often at the same time. Some may seem seriously worrying but, it’s a matter of timing. Tackle them straightaway and they’ll be no problem.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Although your ruler Mercury is no longer retrograde, it remains in the same portion of your chart, which accents the actual process of communication. This suggests an opportunity to delve into, discuss and define the source of confusion in certain persistent issues. Tackle them now, and you can deal with them for good.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Only days ago you were both excited with existing plans and looking forward with eager anticipation to what’s next. But now, suddenly, that harmony has vanished to be replaced by serious differences. Worrying as these seem, they’re clearing up an issue that would arise eventually. The sooner you tackle them, the better.

Leo July 22 – August 22

Nobody is more generous than a Leo who cares about a person, plan or vision for the future. When it comes to accepting the bounty of others, however, you can be awkward, embarrassed or, on occasion, unintentionally rude. Still, what’s being offered is timely, and would help others as much as you.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

It’s not that you’re stubborn but, rather, when making plans, you’ll already have examined your own priorities and, equally, double-checked the facts. Still, events are pointing you in new, and potentially unfamiliar direction. At least explore this. What you learn could trigger a massive review of those plans, if not change your life.

Libra September 23 – October 22

The last thing you want is to stand up to somebody who’s difficult anyway. Yet if you don’t draw the line in a particular matter now, they’ll assume you’ve no objection to things as they are. Forget fears this will sour relations between you. They know they’re in the wrong.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Initially, when you sidestepped mentioning worrying issues, it was because you hoped you could keep them under wraps. But as time has passed and you’ve discussed these with those who’re involved, it’s become clear that a degree of secrecy is unrealistic. Actually, now that they’re better informed, certain individuals could be helpful.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

This isn’t just a period of discovery, it’s a time during which events are forcing you to broaden your horizons. This means venturing into new territory but, even more, revisiting certain arrangements that, in the past, you rejected. You’re about to discover what you missed, and just how much they offer.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Facts may be facts. But the minor issues you’re quibbling over are distracting you from bigger, more important, matters. Yes, it’s true, these will need to be dealt with eventually. But with Mars,the planet of ego, action and courage, in Capricorn until 11 September, it’s vital you focus on the big picture.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Ordinarily, you don’t just enjoy hearing what others are up to, and about the new ideas they’re exploring, you benefit from what you learn. Now, however, you’re urged to be careful, if not wary, as they’ve been seduced by arrangements that are questionable, if not actually risky. Explore, but with caution.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

The key to dealing with certain persistent, and in some cases increasingly tricky, situations is to do and say the minimum. While ordinarily that would be unwise, you’re short of facts. Wait and watch and within a short time you realise what questions need to be asked and what answers you need to seek.