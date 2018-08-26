IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

While every sign is influenced by the Full Moon, the fact it’s on your birthday marks this as a turning point, personally and in close alliances. While feelings may run high, as is typical of every Full Moon, this could lead to insights about your life as it is, future plans and long term arrangements. Even more, it’s about linking the analysis at which you’re so skilled with a deep awareness of what, and who, will take priority in your life.

Aries March 20 – April 19

It’s not so much that you’ve been putting off decisions as that every time you organised a plan, the actual situation in question would shift. Now that the cycle of exciting but disruptive eclipses is over, you should be able to proceed without having to rethink plans because of sudden changes.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

For ages you’ve avoided even mentioning certain matters you’ve known would only upset others. While, at the time, that was wise, circumstances have moved on to the point at which if you didn’t at least raise these, it would seem suspicious. Simply mention them and see what happens. It’s the best option.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Few things are more of a relief than resolving matters that have been as persistent as they’ve been complex. If your instincts are telling you to keep certain tricky elements of these issues to yourself, trust them. While, eventually you’ll be able to discuss them frankly, it’s far too early in the game.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Sometimes you have to struggle to make even the simplest of plans come together. But at other times, and this is one of them, not only is it easy to say farewell to previous arrangements, what’s just arisen will fall into place, almost as if by magic. The secret? Just go with the flow.

Leo July 22 – August 22

Everybody has a few friends who love giving advice. In fact, they feel it’s their duty. While you don’t always welcome their suggestions, you long ago decided it’s easier to listen, thank them, then do what you please. This is especially wise now. If you can’t avoid them, then ignore them.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Saying yes to an idea or offer without going over things in detail may be out of character. You might even regard it as risky. But, actually, things are as good as they seem. If you’re struggling with doubts, take that first step. The more involved you get, the more reassured you’ll be.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Understandably, you decided to keep certain potentially upsetting facts to yourself. While, at the time, that decision was wise, circumstances have changed. So much, in fact, that these matters need to be discussed openly, and soon. That being the case, the more swiftly you update others, and point by point, the better.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

One of your greatest assets is your intuition but, bizarrely, you sometimes ignore it. This appears to have been the case recently. Still, with the current Full Moon heightening those feelings, there’s no way you can pretend you’re unaware of what’s happening. Nor should you. It’s an exciting time for you.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

Inspiring as certain ideas are, flaws are inevitable, as you’re about to discover. Tempting as it is to tackle these as swiftly as possible, you’re urged to take it slowly, and to delve into the background of the matters in question in detail. This may be tedious but will prevent later, more serious, issues.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Although every sign is benefitting from the powerful link involving the Sun, inventive Uranus and Saturn, because the latter is your ruling planet, what comes your way could be as worthwhile as it is unexpected. In fact, since you won’t necessarily recognise its potential immediately, you’re urged to explore absolutely everything.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Periods of rapid growth, for you and others, can be unsettling if not confusing. Yet because you’re not alone in what you’re experiencing, there’s no better time to talk things over and, possibly, even explore certain ideas or options together. You’ll learn a lot about them and, equally, about what’s on offer.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Long ago you learnt that while everybody is influenced by the Full Moon, they don’t always recognise how the resulting heightened feelings influence their thinking and perspective on life. However, because the current Full Moon is in Pisces, you, too, could feel overwhelmed by both events and your own feelings, if only temporarily.