BIRTHDAY TODAY

As a fiery and determined Leo, when you make a decision, you stick with it. From your perspective this is a matter of honour, because once you commit, you feel compelled to see things through. However, you’re urged to recognise that, in several settings or situations, the actual foundation on which plans are based is shifting, which means a top to bottom rethink isn’t just wise, it’s necessary. Once you begin, you’ll realise you can also make timely, and often exciting, improvements.

Aries March 20 – April 19

Mostly, good fortune is immediately recognisable. However, with the Sun moving into a new sign on Thursday and next Sunday’s Full Moon stirring up emotions, yours and those of others, even the simplest of plans are likely to change, and change again. The more flexible your plans, therefore, the better.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Sometimes setbacks are no more than that, minor problems to be dealt with. However, those you’re facing now are the result of recent insights regarding situations that until recently, you’ve simply accepted as being as they are. No longer. You’ve finally acknowledged that the time has come to do something about them.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Although your ruler Mercury’s retrograde cycle has just come to a conclusion, don’t expect the confusion you’ve been contending with to vanish overnight. While dealing with it will require patience, take time to delve into the source of the matters in question and you’ll be amazed how much you learn.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

By no means have you been secretive about certain matters. Yet you’ve also avoided them, mostly because you felt you were short of facts, so could keep up your end of any discussion. However, these are about to take centre stage. Knowing that, invest time in gathering the necessary facts. And do it now.

Leo July 22 – August 22

Powerful as the recent Leo eclipsed New Moon may have been, in terms of existing arrangements and future plans, things haven’t yet come together. This week’s remarkable planetary activity, which involves your ruler the Sun should, will turn those thrilling ideas into something solid. By the week’s close, you’ll know what’s what.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Between your cautious nature and your focus on ensuring things go smoothly, recent obstacles have been especially challenging. However, now that they’re nearly settled, and you’re looking back on what you’ve done and dealt with, take a moment to pat yourself on the back. It’s not only been worthwhile, others have benefitted, too.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Watching arrangements you’ve worked hard to organise come undone is no fun. Tempting as it is to leap in and get things going again, back off, if only temporarily. With Mercury’s retrograde cycle only just having come to an end, sudden changes or unexpected revelations could alter plans, possibly overnight.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Long ago you learnt that what you don’t say can be more important than the matters you actually do raise or discuss. However, when the forthright Mars moved into the portion of your chart that accents an exchange of ideas, last week, you began a cycle that’s all about being more open.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

True, every sign will benefit from the fortunate circumstances and unexpected events triggered by the recent link between Neptune and Jupiter. However, because the latter is your ruling planet, it’s likely some of what arises will be as unexpected as it is thrilling. Knowing that, explore absolutely everything that comes your way.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

The dynamic Mars was in Capricorn from mid-March until 16 May, when it moved to accent practical and financial matters. Last week it returned to your signs for a month, which is giving you a chance to review what you’ve learnt but, even more important, to spot those lessons you’ve ignored.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Planning ahead is generally regarded as a virtue but, recently, even the simplest of arrangements have needed to be changed, and changed again. That was triggered by the past month’s cycle of eclipses. Although that’s over, you’re still in a period of rapid growth and transition, so should keep things flexible.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

There is no wrong way to be kind. But that doesn’t mean you should be generous with your time, ideas, money or even emotional support just because somebody else is struggling. Now, in the run up to Sunday’s Pisces Full Moon, you’re at your most vulnerable. Be mindful what you say or promise.