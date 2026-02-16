Hiba Tawaji and Ibrahim Maalouf to perform À La Française live at Dubai Opera

Hiba Tawaji has been a prominent figure in the Arab music scene since 2008, known for her vocal range and versatility. Her career highlights include performing with the Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra under Gustavo Dudamel at the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris, as well as collaborations with artists like Andrea Bocelli, Lara Fabian, and Pentatonix. She has also played leading roles in musical theatre and voiced characters in French-language Disney productions.