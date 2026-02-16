GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Hiba Tawaji and Ibrahim Maalouf to perform À La Française live at Dubai Opera

Ibrahim Maalouf is a globally recognized trumpeter and composer,

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The performance promises a mix of classical, jazz, chanson, and global music influences, all set against the backdrop of Dubai Opera.
The performance promises a mix of classical, jazz, chanson, and global music influences, all set against the backdrop of Dubai Opera.

Two of the most celebrated voices of their generation are coming together for a musical evening in Dubai. On November 27, Hiba Tawaji and Ibrahim Maalouf will perform À La Française at Dubai Opera, a one-night-only show presented by Live Nation Middle East.

À La Française mixed French musical heritage with contemporary interpretations. It's touted to be a harmony between Tawaji’s emotive vocals with Maalouf’s innovative trumpet and compositions. The performance promises a mix of classical, jazz, chanson, and global music influences, all set against the backdrop of Dubai Opera.

About the artists

Ibrahim Maalouf is a globally recognized trumpeter and composer, with two Grammy nominations and a César Award to his name. He has performed at major venues worldwide, including Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, and Paris Arena Bercy. Known for collaborations across genres — from Sting to Angélique Kidjo, Maalouf is celebrated for blending jazz with international sounds.

Hiba Tawaji has been a prominent figure in the Arab music scene since 2008, known for her vocal range and versatility. Her career highlights include performing with the Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra under Gustavo Dudamel at the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris, as well as collaborations with artists like Andrea Bocelli, Lara Fabian, and Pentatonix. She has also played leading roles in musical theatre and voiced characters in French-language Disney productions.

Event details

  • Artists: Hiba Tawaji invites Ibrahim Maalouf

  • Date: 27 November 2026

  • Venue: Dubai Opera

  • Tickets: Available at LiveNation.me

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Best things to do in Dubai, Abu Dhabi this weekend

Best things to do in Dubai, Abu Dhabi this weekend

4m read
SB Girls announce Dubai, Abu Dhabi concerts

SB Girls announce Dubai, Abu Dhabi concerts

2m read
Dubai Opera is preparing to welcome one of Brazil's most beloved musical icons.

Brazilian icon Lulu Santos to perform at Dubai Opera

2m read
Here's what's happening in Global Village in January.

Global Village in January: 8 experiences you can't miss

3m read