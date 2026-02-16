Hiba Tawaji and Ibrahim Maalouf to perform À La Française live at Dubai Opera

Ibrahim Maalouf is a globally recognized trumpeter and composer,
Two of the most celebrated voices of their generation are coming together for a musical evening in Dubai. On November 27, Hiba Tawaji and Ibrahim Maalouf will perform À La Française at Dubai Opera, a one-night-only show presented by Live Nation Middle East.
À La Française mixed French musical heritage with contemporary interpretations. It's touted to be a harmony between Tawaji’s emotive vocals with Maalouf’s innovative trumpet and compositions. The performance promises a mix of classical, jazz, chanson, and global music influences, all set against the backdrop of Dubai Opera.
Ibrahim Maalouf is a globally recognized trumpeter and composer, with two Grammy nominations and a César Award to his name. He has performed at major venues worldwide, including Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, and Paris Arena Bercy. Known for collaborations across genres — from Sting to Angélique Kidjo, Maalouf is celebrated for blending jazz with international sounds.
Hiba Tawaji has been a prominent figure in the Arab music scene since 2008, known for her vocal range and versatility. Her career highlights include performing with the Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra under Gustavo Dudamel at the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris, as well as collaborations with artists like Andrea Bocelli, Lara Fabian, and Pentatonix. She has also played leading roles in musical theatre and voiced characters in French-language Disney productions.
Artists: Hiba Tawaji invites Ibrahim Maalouf
Date: 27 November 2026
Venue: Dubai Opera
Tickets: Available at LiveNation.me