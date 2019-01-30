Gene therapy is the mutation of medicine we need as we hurtle into a hyper-evolved age, MacLaren says: “The human race has spent the last 200,000 years evolving using Darwinian selection: our strong genes have been sustained, the weak genes have died out. These genetic changes, what we call the genetic drift, are still ongoing.” These changes sometimes are an advantage, as weak genes are lost; sometimes they are disadvantageous, causing devastating diseases, he explains — “I have three children. In each of those kids there will be at least 50 to 70 new mutations that my wife and I do not carry, because that’s how DNA evolves. And if those mutations happen to be in a specific, important gene, there will be a genetic disease, and so on for the next generation.” This has huge implications when it comes to the propagation of new genetic diseases — and for how we think about preventive treatment. “Generations from now are going to have to try to treat human disease before the disease takes place. Gene therapy is a very powerful tool to do that.”