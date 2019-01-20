Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri will spearhead a yoga session on the opening day of XYoga Dubai Festival at Kite Beach on February 1 at 8am.
Fakhri, who has acted in movies such as ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Main Tera Hero’, is a fitness enthusiast and it’s her first time at the festival dedicated to promoting different kinds of yoga including Animal Yoga, Vinyasa Flow and Acro Yoga.
“Yoga has been a big part of my life for over a decade now — it helps me stay centred, focused and positive throughout the day,” said Fakhri in a statement. Accompanying her is yoga practitioner Deepika Mehta.
“It is not just about flexibility and fitness but also about will-power, mental strength and finding common ground with others,” she added. “As a devoted practitioner and student, I am really looking forward to learning from Deepika, who is one of the most innovative and inspirational yoga trainers. I’m also looking forward to immersing myself in the practice with yogis in Dubai.”
For registration, log on to xyogadubai.com. All classes are complimentary, but registration is required.