There are ways to ensure your life’s direction moves where you want

Isn’t it empowering to know that no else has the power over your life but you, yourself? And that you can direct your life the way you want and you can heal yourself? To do these, however, you need to work with certain universal principles and apply them wholeheartedly. Here are a few facts:

Did you know that:

1. The way you think of others is the way they act towards you? Meaning, others conduct with you just the way you assume about them. This is based on the universal law of assumption; ‘what you assume, will manifest.’ (Neville Goddard).

2. Your dominant thoughts manifest, irrespective of whether you want it or not. And that you can consciously discipline your thoughts to manifest what you want.

3. What image you hold of yourself, your own concept of yourself, is how others see you. How others see you and behave with you is largely a reciprocal projection of what’s going on inside you, subconsciously or consciously.

4. Whatever emotions/thoughts you project via your actions and deeds is all inside you, in active or dormant seed form, nothing is of the outside. That which you don’t have, will not germinate. Burnt seeds don’t germinate. Emotions/feelings that are not inside of you will not crop up, no matter how stimulating the outer environment is.

5. Whatever emotion you project, you are the first recipient of it, either as beneficiary or not. In a positive state of consciousness, you are the one to feel positivity first, even before the person it has been projected to. For example, if you choose to forgive someone you are the first beneficiary/recipient of the feeling of freedom, even before the person forgiven. If you project unhelpful states of anger, revenge, jealousy etc you receive them first before the other person receives the unleash.

6. Whatever emotions and thoughts you are in, dictates your mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health. The physical manifestation of any discomfort or chronic illness is a clue to emotional or mental on-goings based on belief structures you hold.

7. Most thoughts are held subconsciously. Thoughts consistently held whether unconsciously or consciously starts guiding our life-course becoming beliefs, these beliefs may be result of own experiences (core) or passed on genetically. Examples of limiting/ unhelpful beliefs:

— ‘No one else is there to help me’ (core thought, held consciously or subconsciously).

— ‘It is everybody else’s fault’ (genetic thought, mostly subconscious).

Similarly, many beliefs are positive, example, ‘I see how abundant I already am.’ ‘Life is good.’ or ‘All changes are for my good.’

8. In order to break structures of limiting beliefs, one ought to live in awareness; awareness of their thoughts/actions/speech. Bring constricting ones from the subconscious mind-space to the fore of the conscious, to transform them and direct the life course consciously.

9. Whatever you resist, persists; instead of being at war with an emotion, thought or a situation, acknowledge and renounce it, not focus on it. Instead, use your energy, attention and focus towards what you want. Be clear on what you want. If you don’t know, start with the contours of it and incrementally move toward the specifics. Bit by bit. Give it time, be gentle on yourself, polish it day after day and allow it to unfold with ease.

10. Contrary to popular belief, transformation process, from unwanted to wanted, is a journey. Nothing happens overnight. Adverse situation puts one on the transformation path, so persevere in faith and in self- trust. Don’t doubt the path, instead place trust in your spirit and in the benevolence the universe, as you walk through it.