Image Credit:

How many sessions will it take to get my chakras balanced?

Connecting and aligning chakra energies requires an involved practice. There is no magic wand, not even with the most expensive teacher. While the guidance is from the teacher, the inner work is yours. The journey is yours; the relative learning is yours and the benefits you reap will be totally yours.

Therefore, the responsibility is yours. Getting into alignment of mind and body requires consistent practice and self-work. This self or inner work is letting go of negative emotions and replacing them with your innate goodness. How much time will you take to see discernible results depends on your commitment and trust.

How long do I have to do practice?

Just as good sleep and good hygiene every day is essential for nourishing your body and mind, including practice of healthy eating, similarly, meditation every day is essential for your soul. The body, mind and soul are connected; health of one is reflected in the health of the other two. Practice meditation as many days as you sleep or brush your teeth. The more you meditate; the more meditation feels natural. The above question will render itself inane as benefits start accruing.

When will I start seeing the benefits?

The practice of chakra meditation is a journey in which your life lessons will keep unfolding. You will keep learning and evolving. It is not a short-term, quick goal. With each day of practice, done wholeheartedly, you will derive tangible and intangible benefits. It is a journey of your emotional, physical, mental and emotional well-being. Benefits accrue with each session and spread to all facets of life. When one is mindful, one will feel, discern and see the changes. One is able to manage the negatives of stress, doubt, fear, anxiety etc better.

I am too busy. Can I skip on some days?

Some days or on a rare day? Well, to avoid skipping, you can always wake up 15 minutes earlier, to give 10 minutes to your mental, psychological, spiritual well-being. You can re-organise your schedule. No matter how busy you are, you do re-arrange your day to catch a 3am flight or a train. It is your intention that matters. Busy-ness is a rare event if you plan your day and intend to live it. In fact, the busier you think you are, the more you need this well-being for your mental coherence and mind management. Time scarcity is a thought.

I meditate daily but I don’t see the benefits. Why?

You have to start feeling and embodying the meditative practice. When you are meditating, you become one with self. What are you meditating for? Become that. If you are meditating for tolerance, become tolerance. See, feel, live, breathe and act, tolerance.

I can’t focus, what can I do?

So, ask: where is my focus? Where are my thoughts diverting to again and again? You need to address that thought. Ask in your meditation how you can address the thought that is distracting you. It will be easier to progress in your practice. In addition, for better focus, minimise or moderate your days’ activities. Are you involved in too much drama? Yours or somebody else’s? Drama consumes mind-space and takes away your focus. If, however, you are grappling with trauma, fear or phobia, then seek expert guidance.

Chakra centres are storehouses of our belief system. Some beliefs with which we live are enabling but some, limit our progress. An example of belief: “people always betray me” or “I am not worthy of x”. As we meditate and release these limitations or blocks from each chakra point, life starts to flow in a rhythm. We start opening up to our unique capabilities and potential. The perceptions begin to change and consciousness starts to expand as we rise above the Illusions.