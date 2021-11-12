Image Credit: Shutterstock

A thought-habit is a habit of continuously thinking on a singular line; sometimes we continue to think a thought so many times to such degree that it starts melding with our identity-form. A thought can be positive or a pattern of limiting ones. From that point, then, we beckon events, situations and circumstances in our daily life. We also act and behave from that point.

If, for example, I think ‘I am wise’, then this expansive/positive thought and its consciousness will guide my actions and behaviour. If I consistently think,’ I am lonely’, then I will attract circumstances and situations that will make me feel lonelier. The subconscious mind dutifully delivers what you ‘order’, without any judgements (this is the Law of Attraction at work).

Any thought-habit that isn’t working for you, will make you feel constricted instead of expansive, denser in body instead of lighter, shrunk and fatigued, instead of open and lively. Follow the signs that your body and energy-system give.

What is the solution?

The solution is to drop the addiction of a thought that is of disservice to self. Who will do it for you? You, with your awareness and intention. How? By moving to the opposite end of that thought. Solution is already held there for you. You just have to move. For example, if my pet thought is: ‘I get distracted easily’, then I consciously shift to, ‘I can pay attention easily’, ‘I used to get distracted, but now I am getting better at paying attention.’ Make this end bigger and stronger by your attention.

One end of the thought that limits you, holds your release already, at the opposite end; like other end of a rope. The other end has to exist, a coin has to have the other side, solution has to exist for a problem to be a problem in the first place. Just mental shifting is required. Be at that new space and hold your vibration long and persistent enough for the shift to take place properly.

Here’s how to shift the form of an unhelpful thought. Move incrementally, gently.

Let’s say, I feel pressurised because of lack of time, and I consistently think, remark, ‘I have no time’ (like I am catching up to the day, all day, every day, kind of feeling), that is expressed habitually, variously as: ‘I am very busy’ / ‘where’s the time?’/ ‘I am packed for the day’/ etc. Basically, feeling of “lack”. To move out of the “lack”, then, consciously walk to the other end of the rope, where the solution rests. Start with thoughts and feelings.

‘I see my day is busy, but somehow I find time today.’ ‘Isn’t this a miracle?’/‘ I don’t know how but I finished important things I had to, and still have time!’/ How wonderful, I seems that I have time at hand lately! / ‘The idea of free time gives me the feeling of comfort’/ ‘I like and embrace this comfort’.

Shifting to the other end is about believing that it is possible and working up to it.

There’s another aspect to this perceived time-lack; one may tend to keep oneself busy (maybe unconsciously) by not knowing what to do with free time or may be avoiding free time, in which case, the above thought structures will not work. The reasons for time-avoidance may vary but primarily it resides in the area of discomfort with sitting with self and self-thoughts. Mind, therefore, find ways to keep itself busy. If that is the case, then these forms of thought may help: ‘I know what to do with my free time’ / ‘I know exactly how to utilise my free time satisfactorily’ / ‘It is refreshing to reflect on my life in my free time’ / ‘my free time is my inspiration-reflection time.’ / ‘I love spending time with my self’. Reach to the other end of the rope for the existing solutions.