The process of internal churning initiates the journey of transformation. Churning must happen for the essence to come out. Churning can only happen when opposing forces are present and in action. When churning happens within, know that the opposite emotions/forces are at work. It manifests as restlessness, confusion, chaos, unhelpful emotions, in contrast to peace.

Transformation in stages

We seek change/transformation. That is because where we stand currently, we are not happy and desire happiness. By that token, there are two places within; where one stands and where one wants to go.

Movement happens in stages. When milk turns into curd, it changes its state from one to another and that happens in stages. When curd is churned, butter is produced; this too happens in stages. Milk can’t become butter overnight. A seed can’t become fruit overnight, it must undergo stage-wise transformation. Emotions/states of ‘being’, too follow this law. Moving from one state to another takes practice and happens in stages.

Tools of transformation

When one is meditating with the intention of transformation in some aspect/s of their life, that too happens in phases. First, concentration is to be established by eradicating distraction and moving to one-pointedness. This takes constant practice. From concentration, one moves to reflection /contemplation; from dharna to dhyan. This happens automatically. From dhyan one moves to the state of samadhi, that is, total absorption, (Samadhi too has various stages).

According to yogasutras of Maharshi Patanjali, when absorption happens with one-pointed focus (ekagrata), the mind undergoes transformation. Three types of changes happen internally, stagewise. Change in one’s dharm, lakshan and avastha; that is, change in the fundamental property, dharm (as caterpillar transforming into butterfly), change in characteristics and third, change in state/condition. The changes happen at the elemental and sense (organs) perception levels. The core constituents of the body change ( the panch mahabhuta changes in dharm, lakshan and avastha). When the mind undergoes transformation, the sense perceptions change (mental healing).The physical body undergoes change/healing and transformation is slowly manifested.

No transformation?

Some, with years of meditation may not see transformation in their inner space, peace is still disturbed, unhelpful emotions still surface. Why?

One of the important elements in meditation is ‘bhav’ (spiritual attitude, and emotion).The ‘bhav’ and ‘bhavana’ with which meditation is done makes the difference. When meditation is done as a mental chore, it brings peace and calm till the meditation period, with some lingering peace afterwards but the unsettling feelings remain, the old sanskars (impressions) remain. The old habits, patterns of behaviour, attitude remain without undergoing the three stages of transformation.

When meditation is done with spiritual orientation, results are seen . How to develop spiritual orientation? One way is to be in conscious awareness that there’s Supreme Consciousness and surrender to THAT (Supreme Consciousness), with bhav of gratitude and trust in the process called life. This helps. Surrender is ego dissolution. When awareness deepens that karta (doer) is the Supreme Consciousness and Self is the follower. The bhav of: ‘I am the instrument of THAT (Supreme Consciousness) to be in service of others (humanity)’, helps. Coming to this stage of deep awareness is experiential.

The other tool that helps in transformation is awareness of the self, outside the 30 minutes of meditation; constant study of the self; self-behaviour, self-attitude, self-reaction, action etc and cultivation of those ideas, thoughts, patterns of behaviour that brings one closer to peace, replacing the old self.

When the connection with own self is positive, and spiritual bhav pervades the being, the perspective of self and life changes: transformation. Getting into meditative states is no longer a struggle. Afflictions, arising out of one’s own behaviour, distracts one’s own meditation. With expanded perspectives, when the self is at peace, there is no other state to go. Churning stops for, opposition rests.