‘Beyond Wellness’ have announced their first three day women's wellness retreat in the UAE.
Taking place from November 12 to 14, the three-day immersive program located at the Park Hyatt Dubai is designed to align body, mind and spirit, helping women to navigate these challenging and uncertain times to achieve balance, harmony, peace and fulfillment.
Beyond Wellness have previously hosted retreats in Bali, Thailand and the Maldives.
In this bespoke retreat hosted by Clinical Hypnotherapist Rachel Dowes and International Life Coach Sophia Bakkal, guests are invited to reconnect with their body and breath through a blend of yoga, massage, mindfulness, meditation, energy healing and breathwork. Simultaneously restoring the body’s natural vitality with a delicious detox program designed by their wellness chef.
Participants will be go through a program of coaching, hypnotherapy and mind body workshops, alongside personalised one-to-one coaching and yoga sessions, and designed to reignite and realign the senses, helping individuals to reconnect with themselves.
The retreat includes two night stay at Park Hyatt Dubai, and three full days access to hotel amenities as well as three detox meals per day, sunrise yoga, daily meditations, workshops, Pilates and more.
This socially distanced retreat is Dh6,499 per person for shared double occupancy, Dh6,999 per person for a single occupancy inclusive of two night's accommodation, full board detox meal plan including three meals per day, detox juices and the following activities. Sign up to the retreat beyondwellness-group.com