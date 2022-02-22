We all know, having a high-quality piece of gym equipment can make all the difference in your workout and your results. Striking the perfect balance between engineering and aesthetics, Johnson Health Tech continues to be among the most preferred gym equipment brands in the UAE for commercial gyms, hospitality and wellness, and now also home fitness.
The Johnson Health Tech family includes multiple fitness and wellness brands, the most trusted and recognised one being Matrix, which was launched in 2001. It also has Horizon, Vision, Tempo, Synca and Fujiiryoki.
Johnson Health Tech Middle East has been exploring new ways to innovate sports equipment ever since its inception in the region. “Over the last couple of years, there has been increased demand by consumers for enhanced health and wellness amenities at hotels and resorts,” says Lotfi Hamrouni, Sales and Marketing Director — Middle East, Johnson Health Tech. “Users want a variety of content and options to keep them engaged. Recently, we introduced the Matrix Virtual Training cycle, an ideal cardio solution for hotel fitness centres, as well as an in-room fitness option to offer their guests. At Matrix Fitness, we believe in meeting the needs of an ever-evolving hospitality industry.”
Since the start of 2021, Johnson Health Tech Middle East has been focusing on the hospitality segment in the region and installing the latest Matrix Fitness equipment in many leisure facilities and luxury hotels and resorts such as West Bay Abu Dhabi, Ritz Carlton DIFC, Jumeirah Golf Estate, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and recently Sheraton and Le Meridien Abu Dhabi. Many more will be announced later in 2022.
“We work with our partners from developing the concept and selecting the ideal equipment to planning their space and visualising the experience,” says Hamrouni. “Our goal is to create a perfect first impression as you never get a second chance for first impressions.”
