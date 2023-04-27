The Art of Living Foundation will hold a session on meditation, titled “Evening of Meditation and Wisdom”, in Dubai on Saturday, April 29.
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the foundation’s founder who will be in town in the weekend, will host the event, which begins at 7pm at the Delhi Private School in Jebel Ali. Entry is free and is only by pre-registration at www.helloaoldubai.com, on a first-come-first-serve basis.
The spiritual leader will share his knowledge about overcoming stress and enhancing mental health through meditation and the Sudarshan Kriya breathing technique. The event will also offer attendees the opportunity to participate in a guided meditation session and an opportunity to interact with him during a brief question-and-answer session.
As part of his visit to Dubai, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will also address the Nas Summit on Saturday morning. The two-day event held at Madinat Jumeirah will bring together some of the world’s most influential digital media creators and influencers.
Over the years, Bollywood stars and other public personalities have supported the causes led by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, including campaigns against drugs. Actresses Dia Mirza and Lara Dutta, according to Indian media reports, have been associated with the Art of Living Foundation.