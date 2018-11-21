Saline contrast is used to help see the defect more clearly. “One cannot typically see the PFO itself very well, but rather the effect of the PFO, which is to allow blood from the right side of the heart to pass to the left side of the heart without first having to go through the pulmonary capillaries — that is, the lung arteries. The lungs typically filter out the tiny micro-bubbles caused when we inject salt water. The echo shows the bubbles in the heart directly, while the TCD shows the bubbles getting to the brain, which is the end result of what we are worried about if a clot gets through the PFO to the brain,” he says.