Humans have been working on sustainable solutions for everyday needs for a long time. But today, innovative solutions to our environmental problems is more popular — and more necessary — than ever.

A clean and accessible water supply is integral to the sustainability of life on earth. Rising population and urbanisation have escalated the global demand for adequate, safe and easily available water resources. Rapid industrialisation, climate change and a huge human population exacerbate water scarcity and intensify waste water management. To overcome this water crisis, focusing on the challenges are of utmost importance.

Therefore, the first steps towards closer management are the safe use of purified drinking water and ensuring affordable and adequate availability of waste water treatment techniques. The industry can play a leading role in making water practices more sustainable by addressing overexploitation and contamination and improving water infrastructure and management.

Bottled water companies have been catching up with the times, and now offer various options for bottled water containers — from the eco-friendly glass bottles similar to ones used for soft drinks, aluminium or steel bottles, to the innovative edible water pods offered in marathons for hydration on the go.

Sustainable alternatives

Companies such as H2O Pure Blue are on a mission to replace single-use plastic water bottles with a stylish and sustainable hydration experience. Through its high-quality range of insulated stainless steel water bottles and accessories, H2O Pure Blue seeks to help the eco-conscious stay hydrated and live a healthy life while being part of the solution to reduce the consumption of single use plastic bottles.

Sahar Davodi

“Our Loch line of stylish stainless steel water bottles is a sustainable alternative to disposable plastic bottles, reducing plastic waste and helps to reduce water waste from the production of disposable plastic bottles while promoting sustainable habits,” says Sahar Davodi, Managing Partner, H2O Pure Blue. “At Pure Blue, we’re committed to making a positive impact on the environment and creating a better future for all.”

Davodi adds, “We are leading the charge in climate action and sustainability through our green innovation products and services. As we mark World Water Day, we are proud to be part of the solution to the global water and sanitation crisis. We believe that access to clean water is a fundamental human right, and that’s why our water-saving products, shower filters, and water bottles are all designed with sustainability in mind. We understand that clean water is essential for overall health and well-being, and that’s why we’ve partnered with Surge for Water to bring clean water and sanitation to underserved communities.”

Pure Blue offers a wide range of water saving tap aerators, flow regulators, water saver shower heads and water saving tap nozzles. The water saver products of the company use a simple and yet effective methods of injecting air, which reduces water consumption significantly, and also maintains water pressure in showers and taps.

Nasreen Ali

As a sustainability-oriented group of businesses, Hunza Global Ventures is actively supporting 10 United Nations Sustainable Development Groups (UNSDGs) while offering socially and environmentally conscious services, and innovative yet impactful products. “We are running an education school campaign called Water is Cool, which was launched on World Water Day 2022,” says Nasreen Ali, Founding Director, Hunza Global Ventures.