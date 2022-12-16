The upcoming festive season looks promising for the hospitality industry. How are you planning to tap into the festive spirit this year?
By providing a seamless experience and connected stay with the next generation of traveler guests, this year Aloft has prepared a vibrant, fun-filled activities that will surely create an unforgettable experience during the festive season. From its fully decorated ambiance, festive spirit is all over the place. To cater to our guests, our F&B offers an array of scrumptious festive brunch on Christmas Day at our East and Seaboard Restaurant. Options for those who love authentic Mexican delicacies is also available at our Luchador Cantina.
With free flowing beverages and international buffet combined with entertainment, our guest will definitely feel the difference of welcoming the New Year at Aloft Palm Jumeirah in style. As we got one of the best views in town, thrill yourself and reserve the best spot as you witness the striking display of fireworks overlooking Burj Al Arab and Atlantis.
What kind of room occupancy are you expecting in the next three weeks?
The holiday season definitely overwhelms each and every hotel around the area; fortunately we are one of those. Being the one and only four-star brand in the heart of Palm Jumeirah, we leverage our advantage of having the beach and other facilities comparable to five-star hotels. With added amenities we are a destination for families and individuals alike.
What demand have you noticed for staycations among UAE residents?
Post pandemic guests have been demanding beach access and unparalleled service. Aloft Palm Jumeirah is privileged to be able to deliver both these services. Although there are high expectations always, our team always compensates if any gaps occurred in delivering a memorable and lasting guest experience.
Price sensitivity is high among UAE residents and tourists after the pandemic. What special deals do you have for the holiday season so that hotel guests get their money’s worth?
Hospitality industry still feels the ripple of the drastic price drop post pandemic. In response to the price sensitivity, we ensure that the prices of all our offerings is at par with that offered in the market, thus guaranteeing the best quality of the product and the service we provide.