Ramadan is the time for celebration that brings forth culture, community and tradition all beautifully interwoven. It is a time when modern interior design reflects a stunning blend of cultural richness and contemporary influences that converge in the crafting of both indoor and outdoor spaces in the UAE. These quintessential gathering areas are where friends and families convene to share meals and stories that resonate the Emirati culture and tradition.
At the forefront of creating these spaces are the beautiful majlises infused with an aesthetic twist inspired by the majestic arches and strong geometric shapes prevalent in the local architecture. Intricate designs, ornate furnishings, artwork, ethnic motifs inspired by constellations, calligraphy, rich tapestry serve as poignant reminders of the region’s heritage. The sensory experience is heightened through the evocative scents of rose, oud and date fruit, coupled with plush floor cushions and abstract centerpieces adorned with time-honored elements.
Amidst the regional influences, nature-based design serves equally as a guiding force. Biophilic elements like wood, stone and greenery steal the spotlight, infusing warmth and vitality that mirrors the lush oases found in the local landscape. From foliage to earthy textures, every detail celebrates the inherent beauty of the natural world. With the subtle inclusion of mood lighting, backlight counters and functional downlights, it is reminiscent of the interplay of light and shadow in mashrabiya craftsmanship.
There’s a noticeable shift towards more muted tones taking center stage, metallic touches coupled with beige pastels dominate the scene, creating a calming atmosphere. This is also seen in the warm tones found in bustling souq neighbourhoods like the Bastakiya. Accents of gold and bronze add a touch of luxury, reflecting the opulence and elevating the space while honoring the spirit of the season.
As the industry continues to shape, notable cultural occurrences will have a lasting impact on its trajectory. Interior design, in particular, will showcase a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary aesthetics, mirroring a trend towards more inclusive and culturally resonant designs. In the context of the UAE, designs will continue to serve as a tribute to the rich legacy, hospitality, innovation and timeless essence that reflects the history and its future.
— The writer is an Architect with a passion for sustainable, human-centric design. She is presently the Director for Strategy and Innovation at Love That Design, Dubai