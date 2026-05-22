In 2014, at just 21 years old, she was hired by Emirates and moved to the UAE, flying across Asia and eating her way through Korea, Japan and China along the way. When in 2019 she had left Emirates and she found herself in the UAE with nowhere to fly back to. Covid had grounded everything. So she baked. She and her husband started Gato from their home kitchen in 2020, and by 2021 they had opened their first physical store.