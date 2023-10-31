At Sterling, we have incorporated that virtue into a legacy of fragrances. Sterling Perfumes Industries LLC, an award-winning UAE homegrown brand, has been a pioneer in fragrances for decades. It holds its pride in its three iconic brands, ARMAF – a line of Luxury French Fragrances, COSMO – a plethora of beauty, cosmetic and wellness ranges, and HAMIDI – an exquisite range of oriental fragrances amongst others.
As Beautyworld Middle East 2023 is poised to unfold, Sterling Perfumes proudly takes the helm as the Title Sponsor of Beautyworld Middle East 2023, and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to shaping the beauty landscape under the stewardship of Chairman, Ali Asgar Fakhruddin is set to make an indelible mark. This year, we bring to you a treasure trove of groundbreaking product launches. These innovations are a testament to our dedication to pushing boundaries and setting new standards.
Unveiling a Spectrum of new series under Color Cosmetics and new collections in fragrances, they include delightful scents and a beauty concept, an interactive immersive experiences that will captivate the senses and transport attendees to a world of luxury.
The brand is celebrating excellence by being nominated in three categories: Media Campaign of the Year, Luxury Packaging of the Year and Independent Retailer of the Year, at the awards ceremony.
Chairman and CEO, Ali Asgar Fakhruddin was introduced as a nose and a panellist who made a distinguished impression alongside the other esteemed industry experts.
This choice underscores Sterling Perfumes commitment to sharing its extensive knowledge and expertise with the wider fragrance and beauty community.
Through year after year of growth, Beautyworld Middle East has become a consistent fixture on Sterling Perfumes’ calendar, and we as a brand have strived to exceed its previous achievements year after year. The event has consistently provided a significant platform for the brand to showcase its innovations, engage with industry peers, and connect with fragrance enthusiasts.